The words “Babar Azam” were trending on social media for two days before the start of the new DP World International League T20 season.

Then, on the opening night, there was a blank space next to his name on the team sheet of his new employers, the Desert Vipers.

“When I was fielding boundary, there were no questions about anything else,” Vriitya Aravind, the young UAE player for the Vipers, said of playing against MI Emirates in Dubai on Saturday night.

“Everyone was just asking: where is Babar? I think it'll be a very interesting dynamic going to the next game.”

If the competition’s organisers were in any doubt about how best to spread the word about their event, it now seems pretty clear. Invite Babar.

Since cricket first took hold in the Emirates, with the Sharjah Cup in the early 1980s, Pakistani players have attracted massive popularity.

So when the country first made its bid for a slice of the franchise cricket pie, with the advent of the ILT20, it knew where to look.

Shaheen Afridi came for a bit. Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq have all proved popular participants, too.

But the fervor surrounding the arrival of Babar ahead of his debut has been something else. So, how does it feel carrying the burden of such expectation?

“Yes, there is a lot of expectation on me," Babar said. "Teams expect me to perform well, win the matches, but I'm trying to do my best to execute on the field, enjoy myself, perform well, and just enjoy my cricket.

“Sometimes that thing [expectation] gives you confidence because when you have the pressure of a lot of expectation on your back you feel like, ‘No, I do, I will do it [perform]. I'm lucky everyone expects a lot of me. I try my level best to perform.”

So, is he always able to be happy when the pressure is so constant? “Not always, to be honest. Not always,” Babar said. “But I’m used to it. I’m used to not thinking about it, and not thinking negatively. My surroundings are very positive.

“Positive talk and a positive environment give you confidence. Sometimes when you think about different things, then negative thoughts are coming, but most of the time I think positively and enjoy myself.”

After arriving in the UAE on Sunday, Babar will make his belated debut when the Vipers play their second game, against Sharjah Warriorz, on Monday night.

Because of a blurry combination of economics and geopolitics, Pakistani players are not generally the most seasoned travellers in T20 franchise cricket.

The cozy familiarity of the circuit is not something with which Babar is particularly au fait. But he will have found a lot that made him immediately comfortable about the set-up of his new team.

His old mate – and former vice-captain – Shadab Khan is the Vipers captain. Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah are there, too, with Hassan Nawaz set to follow at the conclusion of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

If any other pointers were needed to the fact that the Vipers are the team for Pakistan in the ILT20, they even play in green.

“Honestly, yes,” Babar said when asked if he felt like he was representing Pakistan while playing for the Vipers.

“Because we have five players in one team, we feel like we do when we're playing domestic cricket, or international cricket together. Everyone is excited.”

“A few players have played already, like Shadab, Naseem, Fakhar, and Hassan Nawaz. It’s my first time, and they have shared a lot of good things about the Desert Vipers.”

“Everyone is very kind, helping each other, especially the support staff. So, I'm looking forward to the season.”

Having him in the ranks of the defending champions is a thrill, according to Aravind.

“It’s really cool to get a chance to play with Babar, one of biggest names in the world of cricket right now, just to pick his brains, and be around him,” Aravind, the Dubai-raised wicketkeeper-batter, said.

“I think our fan following has probably gone up loads as well. I think we'll have a lot more people supporting the Vipers now.”

“I met him in the lift at the hotel for the first time. We had a lovely conversation, and I was actually star-struck, but I tried to stay cool. Inside my head, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it's Babar Azam, and he’s speaking to me’.”

Those more familiar with Babar are glad to have him onside, too. “Babar has so much of a fan following back in Pakistan, so everyone, so much of the population of our country, is looking for him [to succeed],” Shadab said.

“Everyone is supporting us, and they're praying for us as well. So hopefully we can win for them.”