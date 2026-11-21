With the DP World International League T10 starting its fifth season on Saturday, all those involved could rightly claim it is finally taking root.

Defending champions Desert Vipers now have a year-round presence in the community, as well as – thanks to geopolitics – a distinctly Pakistani feel to their fan base.

Gulf Giants, the inaugural winners, won each of the Development and Schools tournaments that preceded the start of the main event.

They have assembled a powerhouse batting line-up in a bid to complete a clean sweep by winning the main title as well.

The other sides all have residual interest in them, too, born largely of fans of the Indian franchises – either IPL or WPL – to which they are affiliated.

It is fair to say the ILT20 does have a character of its own and a settled place on the UAE’s sporting calendar.

Now all it needs is for all the players to remember which teams they are playing for, which, given the relentlessness of the franchise cricket merry-go-round, might be easier said than done.

Take Friday’s eve-of-tournament captains' press conference. Of the six teams, only two were represented by their actual captains – Heinrich Klaasen of the Giants, and Sikandar Raza of Sharjah Warriorz.

The other four were all absent because they still had commitments with sides in the Abu Dhabi T10, which was reaching its conclusion on Friday night.

Shadab Khan, for instance, was in action for Bulls in the 10-over tournament in the capital.

The following morning, he would have to make his way up the E11 to Dubai, check into another hotel, then swap his Bulls kit for a Desert Vipers one.

Then he would have to introduce himself to his new teammates, then get ready to captain them at Dubai International Stadium in the opening game of the ILT20.

His locum at the press conference, David Payne, was a key part of the squad that won the title for the Vipers last season.

He is looking forward to meeting his new captain, Shadab, as well as playing alongside his fellow Pakistan star, Babar Azam, who will be making his first appearance in ILT20 this season.

“We all know Babar Azam is a world-class talent,” Payne said.

“It will be my first experience of being in a dressing room with Babar, so I am very much looking forward to picking his brains.

“Similarly with Shadab, I have heard fantastic things about him as a person and as a leader. I’ve heard he is a calm character who will bring a chilled element to the group, but when he steps over that white line is a very fierce competitor.”

Aspects of the captain's press conference were comical. Colin Munro – filling in for Jason Holder, the named captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – is currently sporting an impressive moustache.

It looked as though he was in disguise, bearing in mind that not so long ago he had sworn his allegiance to the Vipers as their first captain in this competition.

Amid such transience, forging a winning formula is a challenging job, according to Shane Bond, the bowling coach of the Giants.

“It's tough,” Bond said. “My experience is you get people coming in from a range of tournaments – it might be red ball, white ball, fatigued, not fatigued - and it's a challenge to bring everyone together.”

“It is about having a really simple game plan and trying as much as you can to have a little bit of connection.”

Quote My experience is you get people coming in from a range of tournaments – it might be red ball, white ball, fatigued, not fatigued - and it's a challenge to bring everyone together Shane Bond ,

Gulf Giants coach

Bond had nine years in concert with Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai Indians. He says creating a bond with new players on the hoof is tricky, but can be rewarding.

“Because the circuit happens so much, most guys know each other,” Bond said.

“From my perspective, I probably know three-quarters of the guys, so you very quickly form a relationship and can connect, but it's tough.

“You're trying to bring in bowling plans and people arrive the day before, so good luck.

“What you have to accept is it's not going to be perfect from day one, but as we go along, if there's consistency in the messaging from the coaching staff, as the tournament wears on, you form relationships pretty quick.”