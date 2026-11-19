Given everything going on back in their respective home countries, the Australian and South African stars bound for the UAE this month are probably happy to have some actual cricket to focus on.

When Faf du Plessis and Marcus Stoinis headed to a school in Oud Metha to press the flesh on Thursday, one thing was off limits: any chat about sandpaper.

Not that the rapt audience were bothered. The pupils at Indian High School, Dubai roared an enthusiastic welcome when the three-player delegation from Dubai Capitals – which also included Irish fast bowler Mark Adair – arrived.

Stoinis was his usual jovial self. Du Plessis said and did the right things, and in down moments, was focused on his phone.

Where once they were in opposition, now they are teaming up the Capitals in the DP World International League T20, which starts on Saturday.

For Du Plessis, it will be his first experience of the UAE’s franchise competition.

Aged 42, there is not much he hasn’t done before in the game – but he acknowledges the ILT20, with just two local players per team, is unique.

“Looking from the outside, it looks very much like an overseas competition with nine overseas players,” Du Plessis said.

Dubai Capitals players Marcus Stoinis, left, Faf du Plessis, centre, and Mark Adair at the Indian High School, Oud Metha, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dubai Capitals players Marcus Stoinis, left, Faf du Plessis,…

“Things have just changed a little bit this year with the two Afghanistan players, the Irish player, but it's still very much mostly foreigners.

“I think it's a balance of getting it right, of trying to get the local players through so they're getting exposed to playing with the international greats.

“Every competition around the world does do that. You can see the local players grow season on season; they just get better.

“That's still a responsibility. The responsibility of the players here and the league is to grow that.”

The fact Du Plessis has not played in the ILT20 before is due in part to the fact the league has often clashed with South Africa’s own franchise competition in the past.

On one such occasion, Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain turned administrator, claimed leagues like the ILT20 were not good for the game, given the small number of local players involved.

Du Plessis, who will be earning $300,000 for playing for the Capitals over the next month or so, said it is not a correct comparison.

“You are comparing two different scales of countries; South Africa and [UAE] are very different when it comes to cricket landscape and cricket culture,” he said.

“It's like comparing India to South Africa. It's just not in the same league. But in terms of growing the competition itself, I think it's really important.

“It’s about getting young kids like this [at the Indian High School] to come and watch matches at the ground, and inspiring them to be international cricketers one day for UAE.

Dubai Capitals' Marcus Stoinis at the Indian High School in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dubai Capitals' Marcus Stoinis at the Indian High School in …

“I think the amount of talent that will come from this country could be amazing.”

Du Plessis’ memories of playing in the UAE are mixed. He tasted success at international level here.

But he also caused controversy in a Test in Dubai when he was found guilty of altering the condition of the ball using the zip on the pockets of his trousers.

Stoinis has great memories of the Emirates, having won the T20 World Cup with Australia in 2021.

He had also been a key figure in the Delhi Capitals side who made the IPL final when it, too, was exiled to the UAE the previous year because of the pandemic.

Now he is back playing for the Capitals’ sister team in the ILT20, and he says familiarity will help the side.

“It probably shows my age now, but I've been playing for a while and there are familiar faces all around,” Stoinis said.

“This franchise world at the start felt very new to me. Now there's a lot of familiar faces within all the teams, with the players, with the staff, coaches.

“It definitely makes it easier, and you get a nice buy-in to the group when you see familiar faces like that.”