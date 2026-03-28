Dubai World Cup a symbol of UAE’s determination amid conflict and crisis

When the first race of the Dubai World Cup 2026 starts at 3.45pm on Saturday, it will be a testament to organisers' planning and the resolve of the country as a whole.

Already a highlight of the UAE sporting and social calendar, this year's Dubai World Cup takes on extra significance.

It will be the first major event held outdoors since Iran began launching missiles on the UAE and its Gulf neighbours on an almost daily basis since February 28, in retaliation to the US and Israel attacks on Tehran.

Faced with twin threats from above – Iranian missiles and severe weather – the fact that the Dubai World Cup is going ahead at all is proof of the country’s ability to adapt under pressure and deliver on the biggest stage regardless.

The UAE's death toll due to Iran's attacks stands at 11 so far, with many more injured. People have opted to work from home, schools have shifted to distance learning. Some have opted to leave the country, though air travel has been severely disrupted.

But restaurants and shops are still open, you can still go to the cinema to watch the latest movies, you can still take your car for a service when safe to do so. You can still visit friends and loved ones. Life still goes on.

Bad weather has been an unwelcome feature for much of the week. In parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates, there has been widespread flooding and municipal crews have worked round the clock to pump out water.

Heavy rain and storms have hit much of the country. Thursday evening saw dramatic lightning bolts across much of the country. Homes have been flooded and property damaged. Still, people in the UAE roll up their sleeves and carry on.

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The best example of this will be seen on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse. The Dubai Racing Club expects thousands of racegoers to be in attendance for the 30th meeting of the Dubai World Cup. Precautions have been taken, with the traditional end-of-meet fireworks cancelled. More loud bangs in the sky are not what's needed right now.

In a statement to The National, Dubai Racing Club said it is working closely "with all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for all participants and guests.

"As with any major international event, comprehensive planning is in place, and we are confident in our preparations to deliver a seamless and enjoyable Dubai World Cup experience.

"Our focus remains on delivering a world-class event that brings people together through sport."

The name “Meydan” comes from Arabic, meaning “meeting place” – reflecting its role as both a sporting and social destination. Never has the name of a venue been more apt.

Saturday will be a celebration of the great and the good of the equine world.

Saeed bin Suroor, head trainer at Godolphin, the Dubai racing operation ultimately spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will look to extend his number of World Cup wins to 40 in the Dubai Gold Cup with Dubai Future.

It's true some overseas owners have opted against sending their horses to Dubai due to the ongoing conflict, but many have.

Calandagan, officially rated the world's best horse, will compete in the $6 million Dubai Golden Shaheen after owners the Aga Khan Studs deemed it safe to travel to Dubai.

In the $12 million Dubai World Cup feature race, Japanese raider Forever Young will attempt to atone for falling short 12 months ago when he came home third behind Hit Show, who also returns to defend his crown.

Forever Young, described by his legendary trainer Yoshito Yahagi as a "god", is not only chasing victory, but history.

A win on Saturday will make him the first to hold the holy trinity of dirt races – the Breeders' Cup Classic, the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup. It will also see him surpass Romantic Warrior as the highest-earning racehorse of all time.

There are eight other horses out to deny him. For Yahagi, rain, rather than Iran, has been his main concern ahead of the big night.

“It’s a small field and it is competitive as it always is. I am particularly concerned at the moment that I don’t want to see it raining heavily on Saturday, definitely not,” he said.

By around 9pm on Saturday, we will know if Forever Young has rewritten history.

Whatever the outcome, Saturday's meeting of the Dubai World Cup will be one for the record books and a testament to the UAE's ability to deliver world-class sport under the most testing circumstances.