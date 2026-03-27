Dubai World Cup 2026 predictions: Forever Young to complete historic Gulf double

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

It is a testament to organisers that the event is even going ahead given the city has been lashed by heavy rain and storms in the buildup, and in the face of continued Iranian aggression on the UAE and its Gulf neighbours.

"Dubai Racing Club works closely with all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for all participants and guests," organisers the Dubai Racing Club told The National.

There is $30.5 million in prize money on offer across nine races (one for Purebred Arabians, eight for thoroughbreds), with the highlight the $12 million Dubai World Cup feature race.

That race features a stellar field including last year's winner Hit Show, as well as stablemate Tumbarumba. The Wathnan Racing pair will be looking to deny overwhelming favourite Forever Young.

Like last year, the Japanese raider arrives in Dubai having already won the $20 million Saudi Cup in February. He is the first repeat winner of that race, and on Saturday will look to improve on last year's third-place finish in the Dubai World Cup.

Should jockey Ryusei Sakai pilot home the Yoshito Yahagi-trained five-year-old to victory, Forever Young will become the first to complete a Saudi-Dubai double, the first simultaneous holder to hold the world's top three dirt races – he also won the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic – and will also become the highest-earning race horse in history.

The National's predictions:

3.45pm - Dubai Kahayla Classic, Group 1, 2,000m, dirt ($1 million)

1. Muraad

2. RB Kingmaker

3. First Classs

4.20pm - Godolphin Mile, Group 2, 1,600m, dirt ($1 million)

1. Commissioner King

2. Mendelssohn Bay

3. Generous Tipper

4.55pm – Dubai Gold Cup, Group 2, 3,200m, turf ($1 million)

1. Caballo De Mar

2. Dubai Future

3. Al Riffa

5.30pm – UAE Derby, Group 2, 1,900m, dirt ($1 million)

1. Pyromancer

2. Wonder Dean

3. Go Man

6.20pm – Al Quoz Sprint, Group 1, 1,200m, turf ($1.5 million)

1. Reef Runner

2. Lazzat

3. Cover Up

6.55pm – Dubai Golden Shaheen, Group 1, 1,200m, dirt ($2 million)

1. El Nasseeb

2. Bentornato

3. Tuz

7.35pm – Dubai Turf, Group 1, 1,800m, turf ($5 million)

1. Ombudsman

2. Quddwah

3. Gaia Force

8.10pm – Dubai Sheema Classic, Group 1, 2,410m, turf ($6 million)

1. Calandagan

2. Ethical Diamond

3. Giavellotto

8.45pm – Dubai World Cup, Group 1, 2,000m, dirt ($12 million)

1. Forever Young

2. Meydaan

3. Hit Show