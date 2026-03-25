Meydaan looks to build on shock Super Saturday success in bid for Dubai World Cup glory

Having produced a sparkling performance on Super Saturday at the end of last month, the aptly named Meydaan is aiming for more glory at the Dubai World Cup.

Owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, Meydaan lay down an impressive marker by winning the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic and earn a surprise berth in the Dubai World Cup.

It was a result that seemed unlikely after the Simon and Ed Crisford trained horse endured a disappointing Melbourne Cup campaign to end his season.

But the Crisfords' bold move of opting for a surprise switch from turf to dirt – coupled with a drop back to 2000m – ended in a five-and-a-quarter length win over Group 1 winner Walk Of Stars.

“It was a brave move,” said jockey William Buick after the win. “But it paid off. Look what he did… It's an unorthodox route to get him there but I'm not sure you could have asked for anything more.”

Three horses Meydaan overcame in that race – Walk Of Stars, Tap Leader (third) and Heart Of Honor (seventh) – will line up against him once again in the Dubai World Cup.

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“It was a big transition from turf to dirt and we went for it, Sheikh Ahmed was very keen for us to try something new with him,” said Ed Crisford. “He goes really well on that dirt track, he won on Super Saturday in really good style.

“The World Cup is going to be a super tough race, you’ve got the best dirt horse in the world in Forever Young and it’s going to be no easy feat to beat that horse.

“Meydaan is fit and well though and he’s coming off the back of a

Also standing in Meydaan's way is last year’s winner Hit Show, who is aiming to join Thunder Snow (2018 and 2019) as a back-to-back victor.

“We’re equally as excited coming in this year,” said Case Clay, racing manager for owners Wathnan Racing. “He’s coming in off a really nice win in the Mineshaft at Fair Grounds last month.

“He’s in very good form and he travelled well. He’s against some top horses, yet again, but he’s coming into the race in very good order.”

The Crisfords, meanwhile, have high hopes for West Wind Blows who is running in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Despite not having a Group 1 win to his name, West Wind Blows has shown that he is capable of finishing ahead of some of the best horses going including Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip and Romantic Warrior, the world’s highest earner.

But he will be going up against a high quality field at Meydan Racecourse, with the likes of Calandagan – the best racehorse in the world last year – and Hong Kong Vase victor Giavellotto in the mix.

“He’s a real high quality horse on his day, he was third in an Eclipse, second in a Caulfield Cup and a Hardwicke,” said Ed Crisford. “He was off all of 2024 and most of last year, he’s just come back and he’s been improving with each run since his time off.

“It’s going to be a really tough race but we expect him to improve again and hopefully he can pick up some nice prize money.”