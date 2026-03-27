Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite severe weather affecting UAE

The Dubai World Cup will go ahead on Saturday despite severe weather battering the country for much of the week, organisers said.

Though the overnight rain was not as bad as first feared, dramatic lightning bolts could be seen over much of the city and throughout the country on Thursday evening.

In parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates, there's widespread flooding and municipal crews are in place to pump water.

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

According to Google Maps, there is no known road disruptions around the racecourse.

There is also the present threat of UAE defence systems continuing to shoot down Iranian missiles and drones. The Dubai World Cup is the first major sporting event to take place in the UAE since Tehran launched its attacks on February 28.

In a statement to The National on Thursday, Dubai Racing Club, organisers of the World Cup, said it is monitoring the situation and liaising with authorities to ensure the event goes ahead on Saturday as planned.

Play Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa Play 00:05

"Dubai Racing Club works closely with all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for all participants and guests," it said.

"As with any major international event, comprehensive planning is in place, and we are confident in our preparations to deliver a seamless and enjoyable Dubai World Cup experience.

"Our focus remains on delivering a world-class event that brings people together through sport."

More rain is forecast for Friday, according to the national weather centre.

A downpour is forecast for around 6-7pm across much of the country.

Weather charts show it isn't likely to be as heavy as Thursday night.

UAE weather. Info

The Dubai World Cup is one of the richest night's in horse racing, bringing together world-class horses, jockeys and trainers.

A total prize purse of $30.5 million is on offer across the nine races, with the feature race the $12 million Dubai World Cup.