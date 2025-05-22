Dubai to host qualifier for 2027 men's Rugby World Cup in November

The UAE is set to host the final qualification tournament for the men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, with the event scheduled to take place from November 8-18 at the end of the year in Dubai. The final chapter in the qualification journey - set to take place at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/13/dubai-hurricanes-bust-out-henry-hop-after-reaching-top-of-uae-rugby-with-thrilling-final-win-over-exiles/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/13/dubai-hurricanes-bust-out-henry-hop-after-reaching-top-of-uae-rugby-with-thrilling-final-win-over-exiles/">Sevens Stadium </a>- will determine the 24th and last team to earn their place at the showpiece tournament in Australia, which will run from October 1 to November 13, 2027. A total of four teams will compete in a round-robin format across three match-days in Dubai. The team finishing top of the standings will secure the final spot at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/19/jack-stapley-continues-family-tradition-as-he-eyes-rugby-world-cup-qualification-with-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/19/jack-stapley-continues-family-tradition-as-he-eyes-rugby-world-cup-qualification-with-uae/">World Cup</a>, completing the line-up for what promises to be the biggest and most inclusive edition of the tournament to date. It will be the first edition to feature an expanded format with 24 teams, a new round of 16 and an increase in the number of matches to 52. Belgium are the first team confirmed to participate in the event, having finished fifth in the Rugby Europe Championship 2025. They will be joined by three more teams still to be determined through ongoing regional qualification pathways; the Rugby Africa Cup 2025, the Asia Rugby Championship 2025, the Sudamerica Rugby Championship, and the Pacific Nations Cup 2025. The men’s pool draw will take place in December and will be based on the World Rugby men’s rankings at the end of the November international window. With the rankings set to determine the banding of teams for the draw, every result between now and December could directly impact the makeup of the six pools of four. Fixtures played during the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia will not be counted towards the rankings used for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/08/qais-al-dhalai-rugby-world-cup-needs-to-evolve-as-a-global-show-the-joint-gulf-bid-can-deliver/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/08/qais-al-dhalai-rugby-world-cup-needs-to-evolve-as-a-global-show-the-joint-gulf-bid-can-deliver/">Rugby World Cup </a>seeding purposes. World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said: “The final qualification tournament is always a thrilling, do-or-die moment in the build-up to Rugby World Cup – and it’s fitting that we bring it to a world-class destination like Dubai. "As we head towards the most inclusive and globally representative tournament ever, with 24 teams competing in an expanded format and at least one nation from each of our regional associations, this final step on the ‘Journey to Australia 2027’ will be a celebration of ambition, resilience and the global spirit of rugby. We cannot wait to see which team earns the final place and joins us for what promises to be a unique celebration of rugby and Australia in 2027.”