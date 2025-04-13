Dubai Hurricanes bust out ‘Henry Hop’ after reaching top of UAE rugby with thrilling final win over Exiles

The “Henry Hop” is only reserved for the most special occasions. For Dubai Hurricanes, a last-gasp, comeback win against their greatest rivals, to cap their remarkable climb back to the apex of UAE rugby and that too in the season they are celebrating their silver jubilee, qualifies as exactly that. Two years ago, the club was languishing in the second tier of the domestic game. Despite being one of the largest amateur sports clubs in the region, they could not guarantee the availability of enough front-row forwards to compete safely along with the other giants of the domestic game. They dropped down a division, and, although they rose back up straight away, on-field success remained a challenge. Then, at the end of last season, they put together a run of results that took them to the final of the UAE Premiership. They fell short back then, beaten by Jebel Ali Dragons, but were encouraged to believe they were on the right track. Twelve months later, they made it back to the same final. Again, they were second favourites on Saturday afternoon, against a Dubai Exiles side who have set the benchmark for excellence in UAE rugby for the best part of a decade. The form guide appeared to be accurate as the Exiles, who had home pitch advantage – for what it is worth, given both sides are tenants at The Sevens – having finished higher in the league season, stretched out to a 26-8 lead by half-time. The Exiles’ power game looked to be too much for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/08/former-dubai-schoolgirl-carmela-morrall-targets-england-place-after-training-with-red-roses-before-six-nations/?_gl=1*1n7xwfg*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">the Hurricanes</a>. All their tries were scored by seasoned UAE internationals: two for hooker Moeneeb Galant, and one apiece for Epeli Davetawalu and Justin Walsh. And yet, for all the Exiles’ strength, the Hurricanes always carried a threat, especially in broken play. Wherever the Exiles left gaps, the Canes backline were clever enough to find them. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/17/uae-rue-small-margins-after-narrow-defeat-to-germany-in-dubai-test/" target="_blank">Aaron Dubois</a> had got them on the board in the first half, they cut the arrears with two quick tries after the break, through Andre Gerber and Martin Mangwiro. The Exiles maintained a 29-20 cushion via the kicking tee, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/11/uae-premiership-final-against-dubai-exiles-is-do-or-die-for-hurricanes-says-captain-ruan-steenkamp/" target="_blank">Ruan Steenkamp, the Hurricanes captain</a>, reduced the arrears with a late try. There was enough time for the Hurricanes to mount another attack, from which they earned a penalty in kicking range. Gerber, with his 15th point of the game, bisected the posts to give the Hurricanes a thrilling 30-29 win, and with it, the UAE Premiership title. All of which was enough for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/11/30/dubai-sevens-henry-paul-and-mike-wernham-hope-to-restore-dubai-hurricanes-to-past-glories/" target="_blank">Henry Paul, the Hurricanes coach</a>, to channel his inner Scott Robertson – the New Zealand coach who is known for his post-victory breakdancing – and bust out some moves in the valedictory huddle. “This is something we started last season, and they wanted the ‘Henry Hop',” Paul said of his dance routine. “I said if we win a final, I would do something. I’m not as skillful as ‘Razor’ [Robertson], but the boys got a laugh at my expense, which is fine because of what they have done for me over the past couple of seasons, and the amount of pleasure and joy I have got out of it. “Even last year, losing the final to the Dragons, it was such a good season and we had so much to be proud of.” The Hurricanes will not have long to celebrate. The domestic showpiece fixture doubled as a qualifier for the West Asia Super Rugby final. The Hurricanes will play Bahrain in that, after the region’s pre-eminent side beat Abu Dhabi Harlequins 29-21 on Saturday. Again, the Hurricanes will start that game as outsiders against a Bahrain side who have rivalled the Exiles as West Asia's top team over the past decade. And yet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/26/dubai-hurricanes-target-trophies-as-they-look-to-celebrate-silver-jubilee-in-style/?_gl=1*16bjtg5*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">the Hurricanes playing style</a> means they will always be a threat. The high-skilled, fast-paced attack is very much in their coach’s image. Paul was renowned as a stylish back in a playing career which saw him capped for England at XVs and sevens, and he was a great of rugby league, too. Gerber said he couldn’t comment on whether the Hurricanes style is based on Paul’s style, claiming “I wasn’t born when he played”. But the scrum-half’s own high-risk play to score the try which infused his side with belief just after half-time was the perfect expression of it. “To be at 26-8 and turn it around just shows the character in this team. We are a band of brothers,” Gerber said. “We have a perfect gameplan which brings out the personalities in our team. We have an expressive style of play. We believe in the system, and the system produced for us. “Henry helps us express ourselves on the field and the belief coming from the coaching system is what allows us to do things like that.” Paul said his side have room for improvement against Bahrain, but is thrilled to have won a final. “As a coach, you do get nervous,” Paul said. “You back the players and say, ‘Trust what you do'. There were a lot of mistakes tonight, a lot of errors that we can fix and maybe it wouldn’t have been such a dramatic comeback. “It shows the character of the team, and I must give a special mention to our attitude. That wasn’t the system; it was guys just working for each other. “In terms of team morale, some guys just didn’t want to give up. We charged down three kicks, to turn those over then making something of that, it shows they believed. “The coaching staff give them a bit of rope. Sometimes they hang themselves with it, but there are some quality players here and it is really nice to get that ‘W’ on the board in a big game.”