Canes' Ruan Steenkamp is determined to help his side claim the UAE Premiership final. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Canes' Ruan Steenkamp is determined to help his side claim the UAE Premiership final. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

UAE Premiership final against Dubai Exiles is ‘do or die’ for Hurricanes, says captain Ruan Steenkamp

Former South Africa U20s back-rower is eyeing trophy for revived Canes against closest city rivals

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

April 11, 2025