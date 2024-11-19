Jack Stapley during UAE's rugby Test against Germany at The Sevens in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
Jack Stapley continues family tradition as he eyes Rugby World Cup qualification with UAE

Centre followed his father in playing representative rugby when national team faced Germany in Dubai

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 19, 2024

