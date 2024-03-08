State of the Union, Gaza aid drop and foreign banks taxes in Dubai - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, State of the Union is trending after US President Joe Biden used his speech to try to convince a sceptical American public that he deserves a second term in the White House.

Gaza aid drops continue as the UAE and Egypt send a further batch of humanitarian supplies to the besieged enclave in a joint operation. The countries have delivered a total of 169 tonnes of aid since the operation was launched.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 735 prisoners for Ramadan this year.

Dubai, meanwhile, has issued a law mandating a 20 per cent annual tax on foreign banks operating within the emirate, with exceptions granted to those licensed within the Dubai International Financial Centre.