UAE and Egypt send 53 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza

The UAE has sent a further batch of aid to northern Gaza in a joint operation with Egypt.

Aircraft from the Emirates and Egypt carried about 53 tonnes of food and medical aid, which were dropped into northern Gaza to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

It brings the total amount of aid provided to 169 tonnes since the operation was launched, with the first drop happening last week, the state news agency Wam reported.

It is the fourth aid drop so far, after the second and third batches, comprising 38 tonnes and 42 tonnes, were delivered on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Footage released on Tuesday showed military personnel hard at work as they flew over the Gaza Strip and dropped the aid to help alleviate the suffering of those trapped below.

The operation, which is set to run for several weeks, is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was launched in November 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian civilians.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

Last month, a 100-bed floating hospital that set sail from the UAE docked at El Arish Airport in Egypt and began receiving patients.

The repurposed vessel aims to support relief efforts for Gaza.

The floating hospital has a capacity of 100 beds and includes operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses.

The hospital will complement the Emirati field hospital inside Gaza, which was launched in December. It has a capacity of 200 beds and includes a medical staff of 83 volunteers of 21 nationalities, including 59 men and 24 women.

As of late February, the Emirati field hospital has received more than 5,770 patients, most of whom required life-saving surgery.

