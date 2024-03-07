Dubai issues law imposing 20% annual tax on foreign banks

Dubai has issued a law mandating a 20 per cent annual tax on foreign banks operating within the Emirate, with exceptions granted to those licensed within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The law, which was passed on Thursday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, governs the guidelines for determining taxable income and the protocols for filing tax returns, the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

It will also regulate the procedures for auditing tax returns and voluntary disclosures, as well as the responsibilities and procedures associated with tax audit proceedings, the post said.

More to follow ...