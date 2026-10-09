Gaza ceasefire: A year of stalled promises

When the Gaza ceasefire came into effect a year ago, Palestinians in the enclave hoped that they could start rebuilding their lives.

The truce came in the form of a 20-point plan which specified that aid would enter at scale and the strip would be “redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza”.

It also said there would be a demilitarisation process and gradual Israeli withdrawal.

While the ceasefire brought much-needed respite after two years of full-scale war, many of the terms of the agreement have stalled, leaving 1.9 million people still displaced. Meanwhile, in the past year, about 1,400 people in Gaza have been killed and Israel has occupied more territory.

Humanitarian workers say food, medical supplies, shelters and other lifesaving aid are not being allowed to enter at the capacity needed.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at what, if anything, has changed for residents in the strip a year since the ceasefire.

We hear from Nesma Al-Sallaq. Gaza shelter co-ordinator at the Norwegian Refugee Council, and political analyst Omar Rahman, fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.