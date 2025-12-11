Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

What’s stalling phase two of the Gaza ceasefire?

The lack of clarity over peacekeeping efforts and reconstruction is complicating the next steps in peace plan

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

December 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Two months have passed since a ceasefire was announced in Gaza, but the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan has yet to materialise.

The uncertainty has left Gazans anxious that the ceasefire could collapse – as the last truce did in March.

The initial part of the agreement included the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees and a stop to the fighting. Now these terms have mostly been met, Israel, Hamas and the mediators cannot seem to agree on how to tackle the next steps.

Phase two is supposed to focus on a peacekeeping force and a governing committee, as well as reconstruction in the enclave. But so far there has been much disagreement over which countries will take part in the force and what their mandate will be. Meanwhile, an impasse remains over Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the obstacles that must be overcome to reach the second stage of the ceasefire and what it would take to move the process forward. She speaks to Max Rodenbeck, Israel-Palestine director at International Crisis Group, and to The National’s UK bureau chief Damien McElroy.

Updated: December 12, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

Israeli soldiers stand guard at the entrance to an underground tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza. EPA

What’s stalling phase two of the Gaza ceasefire?

