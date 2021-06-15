Abu Dhabi green pass begins, best place to live, Taj Mahal reopens, 1,837 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Abu Dhabi starts its Covid-19 green status checks on the Al Hosn app and the UAE capital ranks first in the region for liveability.

Cases of the Indian or Delta variant of the coronavirus were detected in Kuwait and the Taj Mahal is to reopen as India eases its Covid-19 restrictions.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending including Gaza children, Chrissy Teigen and a face mask dispute that led to murder.