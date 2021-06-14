Abu Dhabi ranked top in the region for liveability

The UAE capital moved up seven places in the global quality of life category

Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most liveable city in the region, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021.

The report, issued by The Economist Intelligence Unit, ranks the UAE capital in the top spot for the second year in a row.

In the section on global quality of life, the city moved seven places up from last year.

The new position reflects the government's response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, especially in the health sector.

The index surveys 140 of the most liveable cities in the world, which placed Auckland in the number one spot globally.

Locations are measured based on the level of luxury and comfort of living, according to stability, quality of healthcare, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure.

On receiving a score for each category, the results are collated and each city is put in order of points.

Read More

Melbourne was one of the biggest movers up the rankings this year. GettyBest cities to live in 2021: New Zealand and Australia dominate post-pandemic list

Dubai plans to make public transport emission-free by 2050

Among the most liveable cities in the region, Dubai is ranked one place behind the UAE capital.

Some European cities tumbled down the list as a result of their response to the global pandemic.

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said his organisation considered the new ranking "an incentive that drives us to achieve more".

"We have always worked within the framework of a long-term strategy which allows us to achieve the aspirations of our nation and implement people-centered plans."

The data was gathered between February and March this year, when cities were at different stages of their battle against the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi coral nurseries: in pictures

Published: June 14, 2021 05:22 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Stickers to promote social distancing are seen on seats in a bus shelter in Karama, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

UAE records lowest number of Covid-19 cases in two weeks

Health
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al Nuaimi hopes to encourage consumers to buy more locally grown produce. WAM

UAE to ban low-quality food imports under tough new safety standards

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read