Abu Dhabi ranked top in the region for liveability

Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most liveable city in the region, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021.

The report, issued by The Economist Intelligence Unit, ranks the UAE capital in the top spot for the second year in a row.

In the section on global quality of life, the city moved seven places up from last year.

The new position reflects the government's response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, especially in the health sector.

The index surveys 140 of the most liveable cities in the world, which placed Auckland in the number one spot globally.

Locations are measured based on the level of luxury and comfort of living, according to stability, quality of healthcare, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure.

On receiving a score for each category, the results are collated and each city is put in order of points.

Among the most liveable cities in the region, Dubai is ranked one place behind the UAE capital .

Some European cities tumbled down the list as a result of their response to the global pandemic.

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport , said his organisation considered the new ranking "an incentive that drives us to achieve more".

"We have always worked within the framework of a long-term strategy which allows us to achieve the aspirations of our nation and implement people-centered plans ."

The data was gathered between February and March this year, when cities were at different stages of their battle against the pandemic.

