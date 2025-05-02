The struggles of orphans in Gaza

The orphans in Gaza

Regarding Nagham Mohanna's piece Gaza's sole survivors: Children face lives marked by tragedy and trauma (April 29): Heartbreaking. Not only are these thousands of children now orphans, they're also suffering from starvation, appalling living conditions, often in tents, most probably injured to varying degrees and far too many severely traumatised.

Debbie Wood, Dubai

My child is three years old and I cannot wrap my head around this continuing devastation.

Susan S, Dubai

Wildfires in Israel

With regard to Thomas Helm's report Major emergency in Israel as wildfires rage near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem (April 30): There are plenty of people who will be talking about karma but let's hope the innocent people aren't affected because everyone cannot be painted with the same brush.

Vania Hossain, Abu Dhabi

UAE's pledge to help prevent childbirth deaths in Africa

In reference to Shireena Al Nowais's piece UAE pledges $125m in drive to prevent 300,000 childbirth deaths in Africa (April 29): This is such a positive step. I do believe it is time for the Arab world to lead the way, step into the shoes formerly only worn by western nations, and keep doing good by Africa so that African nations too thrive.

Muriel Barrier, Jakarta, Indonesia

Dubai as an autism-friendly city

With reference to Daniel Bardsley's article Dubai named autism-friendly destination after efforts to boost inclusivity (April 28): As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I am grateful to live in Dubai. The support and awareness here make a meaningful difference to our lives. It matters how a place treats children like mine. In Dubai, my autistic son is respected, supported and included – at school, public spaces and daily life. That's more than I can say for many other countries.

Layla K, Dubai

A young cricketer's historic innings

In regard to Paul Radley's report IPL: Enjoy 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Glorious Ton (April 29): The latest 14-year-old IPL sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi of the Rajasthan Royals, played an innings of a lifetime. The report captured the inspirational nature of the knock well. Vaibhav stunned cricket fans with a century off just 35 balls, showcasing extraordinary talent and composure beyond his years. His innings against some of the league’s most versatile and experienced bowlers marked a shift in the IPL. It has set a new benchmark for young cricketers and made Vaibhav the youngest player to achieve such a feat in the tournament’s history.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

