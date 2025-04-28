Dubai named autism-friendly destination after efforts to boost inclusivity

Dubai has been recognised as an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/17/dubai-dad-autism-awareness-the-world-islands-swim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/17/dubai-dad-autism-awareness-the-world-islands-swim/">autism</a>-friendly city in what is being hailed as a "landmark moment" in its drive to champion inclusivity. The emirate was named the first Certified Autism Destination in the Eastern Hemisphere – which includes much of Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia – after a more than two-year journey to better support people with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/09/12/abu-dhabi-uae-autism-awareness-virtual-reality/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/09/12/abu-dhabi-uae-autism-awareness-virtual-reality/">condition</a>. The accreditation – announced during Autism Awareness Month, which ends on Wednesday – aims to ensure accessibility for residents and visitors with autism, who often face sensory overload. The emirate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/02/dubai-making-huge-strides-in-autism-awareness-say-experts/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/02/dubai-making-huge-strides-in-autism-awareness-say-experts/">announced its aim</a> to achieve the status in December 2022 and the process has involved training for staff members at the airport, dozens of places throughout the city and hundreds of hotels. The Californian city of Visalia was the first to receive the certification, with other recipients including Greater Palm Springs and Traverse City in Michigan. Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has led efforts to achieve the designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), which operates in more than 100 countries. Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Department for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, described the designation as “a landmark moment in our accessibility journey”. “We are dedicated to further elevating the experience in Dubai for all residents and visitors, with accessibility as a core priority,” he said. He described accreditation as “another important step” towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 “to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure”. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we remain focused on making Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in – for everyone,” he added. Comprehensive staff training, additional support for visitors at attractions, and the use of sensory guides and hidden disability lanyards were key to achieving the designation. Custom-sensory guides developed by IBCCES were provided to each certified location, and on-site reviews were carried out. As part of the auditing process, locations had their sound levels, lighting, sights and smells measured. DET worked with IBCCES to ensure staff members dealing with tourists were trained in how to serve visitors with autism. Central to the training employees in Dubai received is an online programme called Dubai Way, developed by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). DCT’s Inclusive Service programme on Dubai Way shows users how to cater for and communicate with people with special needs or disabilities through real-life stories, interactive sessions and videos. Since Dubai announced its plan to become a Certified Autism Destination, more than 70,000 people have received training, including staff at more than 300 hotels. More than a dozen attractions, plus beaches and parks have received IBCCES certification and these sites are featured on a free accessibility app from IBCCES. “Dubai is raising the bar for accessible tourism, and IBCCES is honoured to support this initiative,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES chairman and chief executive. “This achievement represents a significant step in ensuring that all visitors, including autistic people and individuals with sensory needs, can explore and experience everything Dubai has to offer with confidence and ease.” Autism advocacy organisations say new noises and sights, changes to routine, crowds and unpredictability can make travel difficult for people with autism. According to the World Health Organisation, about 1 per cent of children have the condition, which typically involves difficulties in social interaction and communication. Dubai International Airport, which became the first international airport to be designated a Certified Autism Centre in December 2023, has expanded its hidden disability and autism-inclusive training programme, Wam reported. This involved training 45,000 employees at the airport, as well as at partners and stakeholders, in how to better support people with hidden disabilities who use Dubai International Airport or Al Maktoum International Airport. Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said the organisation was “proud to support” Dubai’s efforts to become a Certified Autism Destination. “As the first and last impression of the city for millions of travellers, we embrace our responsibility to create a welcoming, accessible and inclusive environment for all,” he said. He said efforts were made to enhance accessibility, to provide training for staff who dealt with passengers, and to design environments that were “supportive” of people with, for example, hidden disabilities such as autism. Emirates Airline recently became the world’s first Autism Certified Airline after training more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff on how to support customers with autism. A year ago, the airline’s Dubai check-in areas received autism-friendly certification. Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ deputy president and chief operations officer, said the company had been “driving progress in accessible travel for several years”. He said the airline had “a social and professional responsibility” to facilitate travel for passengers with autism. As well as airports, airlines and hotels, attractions and landmarks have played a key role in Dubai being named a Certified Autism Destination. Among them is <a href="https://x.com/expocitydubai/status/1916763661441396869" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://x.com/expocitydubai/status/1916763661441396869">Expo City Dubai</a>, which in December was designated as a Certified Autism Centre following training for staff who deal with visitors. Also closely involved with efforts is Dubai Holding Entertainment, several of whose attractions are Certified Autism Centres, including The Green Planet and Motiongate Dubai, with more set to achieve certification.