Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi shakes hands with Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan as he walks back to the pavilion. Reuters
IPL: Enjoy 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s glorious ton in isolation or else it will become a millstone

Living up to the league’s ‘greatest moment’ for rest of his life could be a burden – just ask Brendon McCullum and Carlos Brathwaite

Paul Radley
April 29, 2025