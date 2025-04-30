Major emergency in Israel as wildfires rage near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Major wildfires have broken out in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/unprecedented-israeli-military-operation-in-jenin-enters-100th-day/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/unprecedented-israeli-military-operation-in-jenin-enters-100th-day/">occupied West Bank</a>, prompting authorities to call for international help and mobilise the military to combat the blazes. Drivers were forced to abandon their cars on the motorway and ceremonies for Israel’s Independence Day were cancelled as flames tore across an area connecting Tel Aviv to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jerusalem" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jerusalem">Jerusalem</a>. Some people were seen escaping on the back of a tow truck as flames lapped the side of the road. Israel’s fire service said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/23/global-warming-is-fuelling-wildfires-and-the-us-home-insurance-crisis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/23/global-warming-is-fuelling-wildfires-and-the-us-home-insurance-crisis/">fires</a> were concentrated in five hotspots: Canada Park, Latrun, Latrun Interchange, Mesilat Zion and Neve Shalom. The ambulance service said 12 people were injured in the fires, some with burns but most suffering from smoke inhalation. The fires were blamed on high winds and hot weather, although police arrested a man who was allegedly trying to set fire to a field south of Jerusalem. Police said the suspect was a man in his 50s from Umm Taba in East Jerusalem who was being questioned after he was found to be carrying "a lighter, cotton wool, and additional flammable materials". The fire services said a dozen planes were in the air and more than 100 teams were on the ground to fight the blazes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was holding situational assessments with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and senior emergency officials. Italy and Greece said they were sending assistance to fight the fires. Three Canadair firefighting aircraft will arrive in Israel from Italy and Croatia as soon as possible, the Prime Minister's Office said after a meeting of the National Security Council. The foreign minister's office said Israel had also asked Cyprus for help. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/palestinian-authority-shake-up-prompts-disdain-in-west-bank/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/palestinian-authority-shake-up-prompts-disdain-in-west-bank/">Palestinian Authority</a>, which governs parts of the West Bank, offered to help the firefighting effort, as has happened in previous instances. Many of the affected areas border Palestinian territory, where an Israeli military presence and a lack of resources could hamper an emergency response.