An Israeli soldier taking part in a military raid on Al Ain camp for Palestinian refugees, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. AFP
Palestinian Authority shake-up prompts disdain in West Bank

Appointment of largely unpopular Abbas confidante Hussein Al Sheikh as PLO vice president has angered many Palestinians

Thomas Helm
Nablus

April 30, 2025