Hussein Al Sheikh will become the first Palestinian vice president in a shake-up of the West Bank authority. EPA
Hussein Al Sheikh will become the first Palestinian vice president in a shake-up of the West Bank authority. EPA

News

MENA

Hussein Al Sheikh: New Palestinian vice president poised to succeed Mahmoud Abbas

Adept politician is now a likely successor but is widely distrusted by those he would govern

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

April 27, 2025