Hussein Al Sheikh: New Palestinian vice president poised to succeed Mahmoud Abbas

The appointment of long-serving Palestinian politician <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/palestinian-president-abbas-appoints-aide-as-deputy-and-potential-successor/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/palestinian-president-abbas-appoints-aide-as-deputy-and-potential-successor/">Hussein Al Sheikh</a> as vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation makes him the front-runner to succeed 89-year-old Palestinian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/palestinian-leadership-body-creates-vice-president-role-for-first-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/palestinian-leadership-body-creates-vice-president-role-for-first-time/">Mahmoud Abbas</a>. It brings some clarity to the pressing uncertainty around the succession, but does far less to ease a massive crisis of confidence among <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestinians</a> in men like Mr Abbas and Mr Al Sheikh. Many fear that could eventually lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, which would have major implications for security in the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/04/23/uk-mp-tells-of-being-detained-during-tense-crossing-into-occupied-west-bank/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/04/23/uk-mp-tells-of-being-detained-during-tense-crossing-into-occupied-west-bank/">West Bank</a>, already buckling under a massive economic crisis. It would also be a major challenge for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/israel-threatens-to-intensify-assault-on-gaza-if-hostages-not-returned/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/israel-threatens-to-intensify-assault-on-gaza-if-hostages-not-returned/">Israel</a>, which in part relies on the organisation to maintain security in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/">West Bank</a> where hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers illegally reside. A point man for liaising directly with Israel, Mr Al Sheikh is widely disliked and distrusted by Palestinians who view him as corrupt, out of touch and complicit in Israel’s occupation. He is a close confidant of Mr Abbas, who has held uncontested power for two decades. In March, at a summit in Cairo, Mr Abbas announced that he would create a vice presidency within the PLO. He since argued that the new role would strengthen support for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/15/europe-urged-the-sooner-the-better-in-move-to-recognise-palestinian-statehood/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/15/europe-urged-the-sooner-the-better-in-move-to-recognise-palestinian-statehood/">a Palestinian state</a> abroad. The PA, which relies on international donations and diplomatic support, has faced a great deal of frustration in recent years due to a perception of inactivity and corruption. Born in Ramallah, Mr Al Sheikh spent 11 years in Israeli prisons in his youth, in which time he learnt Hebrew. During a long political career, his most recent position was Secretary General of the PLO executive committee, giving him control of civilian affairs in areas of the West Bank where the PA is supposed to have control. The close co-operation with Israeli officials that that role entailed led to accusations of him selling out the Palestinian cause, particularly as Israel launches massive attacks on the West Bank, including in cities fully controlled by the PA, and as settlers ramp up attacks. Being vice president does not guarantee that Mr Al Sheikh will one day lead the PLO, which oversees the PA and is recognised internationally as the legitimate representative of Palestinians in occupied territories and abroad. He has nonetheless proved himself to be politically adept and has important connections within Palestinian politics, the international community and Israel. A leader with this favourable position could prove helpful to the PA taking on a major role in the reconstruction of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/hamas-confirms-intensive-negotiations-for-gaza-ceasefire-before-trumps-middle-east-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/hamas-confirms-intensive-negotiations-for-gaza-ceasefire-before-trumps-middle-east-visit/">Gaza</a>, which, despite Israel’s government being vocally opposed, is viewed by many in the international community as the most realistic way of successfully rebuilding the strip. A PA leader with close security ties to Israel could go some way to assuaging Israeli reticence.