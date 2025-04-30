Israeli soldiers install an iron gate at the entrance to Jenin camp, during a military operation that has been ongoing since January. Reuters
Unprecedented Israeli military operation in Jenin enters 100th day

Tens of thousands have been displaced across the West Bank since the beginning of 'Iron Wall'

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

April 30, 2025