How a little Disney magic could inspire more to visit Abu Dhabi

Wednesday’s celebratory fireworks display, drone show and concert on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island – held to mark the news that a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disneyland theme park</a> is coming to the emirate – reflected the diversity that is set to inform this ambitious project. As well as floating images of the famous Disney castle logo, music was provided by award-winning English composer Steve Sidwell, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and singers from the Emirates. Although the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disneyland-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disneyland-abu-dhabi/">Disney brand</a> is synonymous with the company’s origins in modern American culture, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/08/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-park-opening-date-yas-island-need-to-know/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/08/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-park-opening-date-yas-island-need-to-know/">the park in Abu Dhabi</a> will be guided by Arab tradition, something confirmed by the company’s chief executive, Bob Iger, who said Disneyland Abu Dhabi “will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati, an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment that is at the crossroads of the world”. It seems the Emirates will place its own stamp on what promises to be a major tourism development that will boost Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation and position as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/14/dubai-abu-dhabi-millionaires-relocate/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/14/dubai-abu-dhabi-millionaires-relocate/">global city</a>, and will be a significant addition to regional entertainment. Given the plethora of cultural, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/09/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-parks-dubai-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/09/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-parks-dubai-uae/">entertainment and event options</a> already available in the UAE capital, this is a reputation that is already well deserved. From <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a> and the surrounding<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/28/abu-dhabi-uae-culture-history-literature-music-comedy/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/28/abu-dhabi-uae-culture-history-literature-music-comedy/"> Cultural Quarter</a> to the many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/11/dave-chappelle-abu-dhabi-tickets-price-date/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/11/dave-chappelle-abu-dhabi-tickets-price-date/">comedy</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/05/02/concerts-events-uae-2025-abu-dhabi-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/05/02/concerts-events-uae-2025-abu-dhabi-dubai/">musical </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/28/nba-games-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/28/nba-games-abu-dhabi-activities/">sports </a>events at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, the UAE capital’s list of attractions continues to grow. This is in addition to the city’s demonstrable commitment to its Arab and Islamic heritage, embodied by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque</a>, an architectural icon visited by more than six million visitors and worshippers last year alone. Many of these draws are open year-round and Disneyland Abu Dhabi – estimated to be completed within the next few years – will further smooth out the emirate’s seasonal fluctuations in tourism numbers. There is little doubt that the Disney name brings with it considerable brand recognition and economic heft. As far back as 2018, economists from California State University, Fullerton found that the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, southern California, had a total economic impact of $8.5 billion – an increase of 50 per cent from five years earlier. This largely stemmed from the contribution of the resort’s nearly 80,000 employees and the millions of visitors whose spending supported many local businesses. Disney’s other resorts have similarly proven to be a magnet for tourism. Opened in 2016, Disneyland Shanghai recorded 11 million visitors in its first year. Similarly, Tokyo Disneyland welcomed 16.5 million guests that year and Hong Kong Disneyland 6.1 million. Although Yas Island already commands impressive visitor numbers – last year, more than 38 million people visited the entertainment district – Abu Dhabi is not content to rest on its laurels, deepening its relationship with Disney in March with the first stand-alone <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/">Disney Store at Yas Mall</a>. A flagship shop in Dubai Mall followed shortly after. Disney’s decision to choose the UAE as the site for its first theme park in the Middle East makes sense. The country is already well connected by air; last year the UAE's airports recorded significant growth in passenger traffic when they collectively handled 147.8 million travellers. It also has a proven track record as a safe and family friendly destination. In addition, Yas Island is home to many successful attractions such as Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros World, significant draws in their own right that will encourage longer-term visits. The markets agree; Disney shares jumped 10.3 per cent to $101.64 following the Disneyland Abu Dhabi announcement on Wednesday. When it comes to attracting investment, creating thousands of jobs, fuelling infrastructure development and raising the emirate’s profile, it seems a little bit of Disney magic goes a long way.