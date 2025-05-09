Disneyland Abu Dhabi – estimated to be completed within the next few years – will further smooth out Abu Dhabi's seasonal fluctuations in tourism numbers. Victor Besa / The National
Disneyland Abu Dhabi – estimated to be completed within the next few years – will further smooth out Abu Dhabi's seasonal fluctuations in tourism numbers. Victor Besa / The National

Opinion

Editorial

How a little Disney magic could inspire more to visit Abu Dhabi

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

May 09, 2025