Top events for basketball fans as NBA Games return to Abu Dhabi

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/06/denver-nuggets-and-boston-celtics-to-compete-at-third-nba-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank">NBA Games</a> are making their return to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, bringing an exciting matchup between two recent champions. This year, the defending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/26/nba-abu-dhabi-games-boston-celtics-refuse-to-skip-any-steps-in-bid-to-retain-nba-title/" target="_blank">NBA champion Boston Celtics</a> will face off against the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/21/denver-nuggets-look-to-embrace-the-culture-as-they-target-fresh-start-at-nba-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank">Denver Nuggets</a>, last year’s title winners, in two preseason games at Etihad Arena, scheduled for Friday and Sunday. But it’s not just about the games. Fans can look forward to an entire week of basketball-related events in the UAE capital. Here’s what’s in store for basketball enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi. Returning for the third year alongside the NBA Games Abu Dhabi is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/10/05/nba-district-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-at-the-week-long-pop-up-basketball-fan-zone/" target="_blank">NBA District</a>. The four-day interactive fan event takes over Manarat Al Saadiyat, turning the art space into an area that celebrates all things related to the basketball league. This year’s NBA District will include a jersey wall, an NBA-branded retro arcade and an NBA barbershop that offers free fades and cuts for fans. There will also be a full-sized NBA court, pop-up activations and photo opportunities with the NBA championship Larry O’Brien Trophy. Famous faces from the league will also make appearances, such as former NBA players Kevin Garnett, Marcus Camby, Derek Rish and Muggsy Bogues, as well as former football stars such as Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo and Ronaldinho. One-day tickets are Dh55. Celebrating the opening of NBA District back in Abu Dhabi, NBA Night will be hosted by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/29/shaq-abu-dhabi-street-food/" target="_blank">Shaquille O’Neal</a> and will include a special live performance by Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz. A separate ticket (Dh110) is needed for entry and the event is for those aged 18 and over. It starts at 10pm. There will be two meet-and-greet sessions at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/10/06/official-nba-store-opens-at-yas-mall-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">NBA Store in Yas Mall</a>. Former LA Lakers point guard Derek Fisher will appear on Thursday, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Fisher is a five-time NBA champion and previous NBA and WNBA head coach. Meanwhile, former WNBA star Sylvia Fowles will also appear at the store on Saturday, from noon to 1pm. She is two-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx, the 2017 WNBA MVP and an eight-time WNBA All-Star. The one-day event celebrates the NBA and fans as players from the Celtics and Nuggets will take to the court and participate in skills challenges and three-point shooting contests. There will also be appearances by NBA team mascots, a slam dunk contest with professional dunkers and a live performance from rapper 2 Chainz. It starts at 4.30pm.