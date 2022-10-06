Official NBA Store opens at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi

Player jerseys, caps and footwear are some of the items available for basketball fans to buy at the new NBA Store in the capital.

The official outlet, located on the first floor of Yas Mall, spans more than 500 square metres and sells a range of NBA merchandise and memorabilia.

“The opening of the NBA Store in Abu Dhabi in conjunction with our first games there reflects the growing popularity of basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East,” said Steve Griffiths, NBA Europe and Middle East's senior director for global partnerships.

The mall also has special interactive activities for fans until Saturday. This includes an NBA-themed area in the mall’s Town Square courtyard that will display the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy as well as NBA Jam and NBA 2k23 video game kiosks and pop-a-shots, for those who want to try their basketball luck.

The website NBAStoreMe.com will also soon be launched for those who prefer to shop online.

NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi sign multi-year partnership

Last year, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi signed a multi-year partnership with the NBA to bring games to the region, starting with the pre-season games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Saturday at Etihad Arena.

In addition to the pre-season games, the partnership will have the two teams together to expand basketball in the UAE and across the region. Junior NBA Leagues for boys and girls will be launched at schools and academies throughout the Emirates, while NBA Fit clinics will encourage and promote health and wellness.

“We’re very proud to have this multiyear partnership and that goes beyond that game," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "We have shared values with the NBA; values of tolerance, diversity, teamwork — all these things reflect our communities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see images from NBA District at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi