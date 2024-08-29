Shaquille O'Neal samples some of Abu Dhabi's culinary gems. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi
Shaquille O'Neal samples some of Abu Dhabi's culinary gems. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Food

Shaquille O'Neal dines with Emiratis in latest Abu Dhabi's latest tourism campaign

The NBA star swaps the court for cuisine as he samples the capital's street food

One Carlo Diaz

August 29, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender