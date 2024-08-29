Shaquille O'Neal dines with Emiratis in latest Abu Dhabi's latest tourism campaign

NBA superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/09/29/shaquille-oneal-nba-coming-to-abu-dhabi-will-be-great-for-the-sport-of-basketball/" target="_blank">Shaquille O’Neal</a> is back in Abu Dhabi. But he's not endorsing basketball games this time. Instead, he's sampling the capital's bustling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/16/best-uae-street-food/" target="_blank">street food</a> culture. In a video released by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/19/al-ain-a-living-oasis-youtube-show/" target="_blank">Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi</a>, the basketball star is seen walking around the streets of the capital before settling in at Al Dhafra restaurant along Corniche Street. He is joined by a group of Emiratis, who introduce him to a big plate of lamb ghouzi, a traditional Emirati rice dish, and urge him to dig in with his hands. “The rice, lamb and spices come together perfectly,” O'Neal says in the humorous clip. “I had to eat slower than usual to savour the taste,” he adds, as the video cuts to him seemingly finishing off the massive plate. “The ghouzi from Al Dhafra restaurant belongs on every highlight reel. No wonder it's an urban treasure,” O'Neal says, referencing how the Emirati restaurant is part of the capital's list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/06/07/new-list-of-urban-treasures-revealed-as-abu-dhabi-recognises-long-standing-businesses/" target="_blank">Urban Treasures</a>, or places that are recognised as having major contribution to Abu Dhabi's cultural fabric. The clip ends with O'Neal winking at the camera, and leaving a five-star Google rating for Al Dhafra. The first of a series of videos coming out in the next few weeks, the four-time NBA champion will visit eight other restaurants across Abu Dhabi. Future videos will feature him eating luqaimat, or sweet dough ball with date syrup – which he describes as “mini basketballs” – from Luqaimat and Chebab. He will also sample a takeaway classic burger from local favourite, Mo's Joint. At Beit El Khetyar he creates a giant shawarma, which he names “Shaqwarma”. Other restaurants that will be featured include Al Sultan Sweets, India Palace Restaurant, Seashell and Bu Tafish, a seafood restaurant that's considered one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/25/uaes-oldest-restaurants-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">oldest dining spots in the UAE, </a>opened in 1968. The former Orlando Magic and LA Lakers star is no stranger to Abu Dhabi. In 2022, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/10/08/shaquille-oneal-meets-dmitry-bivol-and-reveals-plans-of-buying-real-estate-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">O'Neal was the ambassador for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games</a>. At the time, he was vocal about how he was impressed by the city's offerings. “It’s a beautiful place. This place is fabulous: The beach, the water, the real estate, the people have been very hospitable,” he said.