Casillas, Henry and Pique to take part in hybrid basketball-football match in Abu Dhabi

Football legends Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Gerard Pique will take part in a unique match as part of the NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi next month.

As part of the 2024 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which will see the Boston Celtics take on the Denver Nuggets in two pre-season matches at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on October 4 and 6, the football stars will play their own hybrid basketball and football 3x3 match dubbed 'Clash of the Legends'.

“I’m looking forward to competing against Ronaldinho, Thierry, and Gerard again. Fans remember the intense football matches we played back in the day and bringing that rivalry to the basketball court will be very special for everyone,” Casillas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper who captained Spain to the 2010 World Cup, said.

“I have the most experience using my hands, so hopefully that will translate to the court. Roberto will be our electric point guard, and Luis will shine in key moments.”

“I think it’s going to be historic because, for the first time, we will face each other playing basketball,” Pique, a compatriot of Casillas' who won an incredible 30 trophies across two spells at Barcelona, said.

“We’ve had many epic games on the pitch and reviving that rivalry on a basketball court will bring a lot of excitement and competition. I love the NBA and have been to many games. With Ronaldinho and Thierry on my team, we’ll bring the magic!”

Regarding what fans can expect for the October 5 clash, Pique added: “I think we’ll put on a great show. NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi is all about highlighting the values of sport and giving fans who attend some unforgettable memories. We’ll give our best on the court.”