Gerard Pique denied Barcelona farewell after being sent off against Osasuna

Gerard Pique's last match for Barcelona ended in ignominy on Tuesday when the defender was shown a red card for remonstrating with the referee during the team's 2-1 win at Osasuna.

Robert Lewandowski was also shown a red card during the first half of a bad-tempered match in which Barca trailed to a sixth-minute David Garcia header before second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha secured victory.

READ MORE Barcelona take on Manchester United in Europa League play-offs

Pique, 35, announced last week that he was calling time on a glittering career after the Liga match against Osasuna where he was named amongst the substitutes by head coach Xavi.

Barca were incensed by what they perceived was a foul on Marcos Alonso in the buildup to Osasuna's opener and Lewandowski's sending off for a second bookable offence in the 31st minute

Pique sought out referee Jesus Gil Manzano on the pitch as the players and officials headed down the tunnel for half time and was shown a red card for taking his protests too far.

The referee's report claimed Pique said, "You are the referee who has most screwed Barcelona by some distance" before hurling an obscenity at the official.

It meant Pique was denied a farewell appearance on the pitch following his emotional send off at Camp Nou on Saturday in Barca's 2-0 La Liga win over Almeria.

Pedri equalised from a rebound three minutes after the break and Raphinha came off the bench to score Barca's winner five minutes from full time, with a brilliant dipping header from outside the box that looped over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barca ratings vs Osasuna

Expand Autoplay BARCELONA PLAYER RATINGS: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 7. Beaten by a slight deflection against the side who started the night in fifth and would have risen to third had they held onto their deserved lead. They didn’t as Barcelona recorded a huge win. Two key second half stops. AFP

The win ensured Barca will go into the World Cup break top of the standings on 37 points but the victory was overshadowed by Pique and Lewandowski's red cards.

Poland striker Lewandowski was shown his first yellow card for dragging back Nacho Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later he received his marching orders after charging with his forearm in the face of Garcia.

It was only the second red card of Lewandowski's career, almost 10 years after he was sent off in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund against Hamburg in February 2013.

It was an ill-tempered game, with both teams given four bookings each. Barcelona manager Xavi also received a yellow card following several outbursts at the referee.

"I'm proud of my team because they fought bravely against a though opponent and questionable decisions by the official," coach Xavi told Movistar Plus.

"I think the referee was too rigorous with Lewandowski. I wish the referees would speak about their decisions and explain themselves."

Barcelona sit five points ahead second-placed Real Madrid, who will host second-bottom Cadiz on Thursday.

Osasuna are sixth on 23 points.

Pique's career in pictures