Barcelona take on Manchester United in Europa League play-offs

Two of European football's biggest teams will clash in the Europa League play-offs as Barcelona were pitted against Manchester United in Monday's draw.

Spanish side Barca, who dropped down from Champions League for the second season running after finishing third in their group, will take on Erik Ten Hag's side at Camp Nou on February 16 for the first leg of the tie. The return at Old Trafford takes place on February 23.

United finished second in their Europa League group – behind another Spanish side in Real Sociedad – and will now take on the Catalan giants for the first time since 2019, when Barca triumphed 3-0 in Spain, sealing a 4-0 aggregate victory in the Champions League quarter-finals.

PLAY-OFF DRAW Barcelona v Manchester United



Juventus v Nantes



Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland



Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes



Ajax v Union Berlin



Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco



Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven



Salzburg v Roma

The Red Devils also have some fond memories of Camp Nou, though, having completed the 1999 treble in the stadium with a last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich in that year’s Champions League final.

Other teams who dropped down from the Champions League included Serie A side Juventus, who were drawn against French side Nantes; La Liga outfit Sevilla, who will face Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen who will tackle Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Jose Mourinho's reigning Europa Conference League champions AS Roma will take on Austria's FC Red Bull Salzburg.

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged play-offs progressing to the last 16.

Eight teams have already advanced to the last 16; Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvaros.

