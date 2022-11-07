Reigning champions Real Madrid to face Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 in a repeat of the 2022 final that saw Los Blancos secure a 14th European Cup.

READ MORE Vinicius Junior scores winner as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final

Carlos Ancelotti's side triumped 1-0 thanks to Vinicius Junior's goal in Paris, a match marred by organisational chaos prior to the match which led to kick-off being delayed.

The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and La Liga champions at Anfield in February.

Premier League champions and 2021 Champions League finalists Manchester City have been drawn to face German side RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of the 2020 final won by the Bundesliga giants.

Tottenham, who sealed top spot in their group with a last-gasp winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away at Marseille, have been drawn to face Italian champions AC Milan with the first leg at San Siro.

Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, will be up against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

Other matches will see Club Brugge take on Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt face Napoli and Inter Milan up against Porto.

The last-16 first legs will take place on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.