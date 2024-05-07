NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 tickets go on sale

Tickets for the 2024 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which will feature two pre-season games between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, have gone on sale.

The third edition of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games takes place October 4 and 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) also announced that four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will headline the return of “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” and “NBA District”, two interactive fan events that will take place in October in conjunction with the Games.

“NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” will take place at Etihad Arena on October 5 at 4.30pm. It will feature various entertainment experiences, skills competitions, and appearances by Celtics and Nuggets players, O’Neal and other NBA legends. Special celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

The weekend-long NBA District will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat for the third consecutive year from October 3-6. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA talent appearances, basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

For basketball fans unable to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in person, the games will be broadcast live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world on beIN Sports and NBA League Pass.

The 2024 Games will pit two of the best teams in the NBA against each other. Reigning champions Nuggets, led by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, will take on 2022 and 17-time champions Celtics, who boast the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

The 2024 edition follows the inaugural event in 2022 that featured the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, and last year's event between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tickets are available to purchase at ticketmaster.ae.

In addition to general admission tickets, hospitality and experiences for fans as well as local excursions and hotel accommodations are also available for purchase at http://nbaexperiences.com/abudhabi.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 in pictures