Charity that resonates with people's values is a powerful force for good

Charity, they say, begins at home. With Tuesday’s news that a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/fathers-endowment-campaign-raises-more-than-dh33-billion/" target="_blank">Fathers’ Endowment campaign</a> launched by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has already raised more than three times its Dh1 billion ($272.2 million) target, it is clear that respect and love for one’s parents, wider family and community – especially during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan </a>– is a powerful way to galvanise support for effective and strategic giving. According to Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign has already raised more than Dh3.3 billion from 160,560 contributors in the first two weeks of the holy month. Inspired by the role fathers play in society, people in the UAE have been encouraged to make donations in their fathers' names to support <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/16/uaes-low-cost-national-health-insurance-scheme-to-begin-on-january-1/" target="_blank">health care</a> among poor and needy communities. Mothers are often – and rightly – regarded as the cornerstone of many families and communities. Fathers too often play an indispensable role as the main breadwinner, providing important stability and family cohesion. Many fathers live in the UAE as migrant workers, sending vital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/27/remittances-to-menas-low-income-countries-to-grow-at-fastest-pace-globally-in-2024/" target="_blank">remittances </a>back home to support their family’s future. As parents, providers and carers, fathers can play an inspirational role and it is not surprising that this has moved so many people to donate. Honouring one’s parents and donating in the name of those who have passed away is an important Islamic value. This was evident in the fact that last year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/03/31/emirati-businessman-donates-dh150m-to-uaes-mothers-endowment-fund/" target="_blank">Mothers' Endowment</a>, a campaign aimed at supporting the education of millions around the world, also passed its Dh1 billion goal. Such results highlight these initiatives’ profound social, religious and cultural resonance. Although Ramadan is a particularly important<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/thousands-of-underprivileged-families-and-workers-in-the-uae-receive-free-iftar-meals/" target="_blank"> time of year for charity</a>, a campaign’s effectiveness is often improved when those who are giving feel confident that they are sending funds to a reputable and well-governed programme. For years, charitable initiatives in the UAE have enjoyed the confidence of the public, businesses and philanthropists as can been seen in the large sums raised by previous Ramadan campaigns. The 10 Million Meals initiative of 2020 secured more than 15.3 million meals for communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This campaign was expanded in 2021 to 100 million meals, and 2023’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/04/30/board-of-trustees-formed-to-manage-1-billion-meals-endowment/" target="_blank">1 Billion Meals Endowment </a>raised Dh1.075 billion. Donors are also more inclined to act when a fund’s objectives offer effective answers to chronic problems – strategic giving is vital for long term benefits. By aiming to provide sustainable healthcare in underserved communities, the money raised by the Fathers’ Endowment will have a cascade effect. Yes, individuals who lack access to proper medical care will benefit but so too will their immediate families and wider communities. Donors can feel that their money is being put to work in the best way possible to have the maximum impact. In one hadith – reports of the words or actions of the Prophet Mohammed – it is said that “the best gift from a father to his child is education and upbringing”. The Fathers’ Endowment is a chance for many people to pay back this kindness and good fortune by helping others. Although charity may begin at home, it doesn’t have to stay there.