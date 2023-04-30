Dubai Ruler sets out long-term endowment for 1 Billion Meals project

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the formation of a board of trustees for the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" initiative, which aims to manage and invest the assets of the food aid endowment project.

The board will be responsible for growing and investing the endowed capital, ensuring the highest recurring returns, and creating a sustainable source of giving to provide a food safety net for millions of people worldwide.

Comprising eight members, it will be chaired by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.

“The Board of Trustees will be tasked with growing and investing the endowed capital, creating plans to ensure a return on investment and informed spending towards sustainable food aid sites," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"The aim is to sustain the impact of this initiative for years to come, and to create a better future through ongoing initiatives.”

The board's tasks include establishing sustainable food aid sites, implementing feeding programmes, creating processes and regulations in accordance with international best practices, and opening the door for contributions from individuals, institutions and businesses.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" initiative is a practical example of the values of compassion, giving and solidarity that have long been held in the UAE community, and it promotes and revives the culture of endowment, an established Arab tradition, as an investment for future generations and a tool for sustainable development.

The initiative, launched during Ramadan, also contributes to global efforts to fight hunger and malnutrition in line with sustainable development goals.