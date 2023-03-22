Ramadan 2023: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 971 prisoners

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 971 prisoners on the occasion of Ramadan.

The humanitarian gesture will give the inmates from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments a second chance in life and help strengthen family ties.

UAE leaders typically offer amnesty to hundreds of inmates each year in keeping with the generous spirit of the holy month.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 399 inmates.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, pardoned 338 inmates.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the release of 151 prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, ordered the release of a number of prisoners from punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate.

On Tuesday, President Sheikh Mohamed pardoned 1,025 prisoners before the start of Ramadan.

Pardon lists

The humanitarian gesture to release prisoners ahead of Ramadan, also made during other religious festivals and national events, aims to reward prisoners who have sought rehabilitation and release a burden from the shoulders of their families.

Proposed pardon lists comprising names of inmates whose crimes are less serious, often financial offences, are prepared by prisons in each emirate and shared with prosecutors.

Based on orders from the attorney general in each emirate, the lists are revised and compared with the case files of each inmate before being finalised.

After being approved by the attorney general, the list would then be forwarded to the respective ruler’s court, where a decision is issued on their release.

Who could be eligible?

Those eligible for pardon must have served a portion of their sentence — a specific period is not dictated — demonstrated good conduct, have not been covered by previous pardon decisions and have participated in rehabilitation and reform programmes carried out by the correctional institutions.

Prisoners whose debts are not settled as part of their release must first clear any financial obligations.

If they are incapable of paying the sum, their cases will be shared with approved charities to help pay off their debts and help them return to their families.

Inmates who were sentenced to deportation after completing their terms will be deported after a pardon.

