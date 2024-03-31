Emirati businessman donates Dh150m to UAE's Mothers' Endowment fund

An Emirati businessman has pledged Dh150m to build a charitable health centre in Dubai in support of the UAE's Mothers' Endowment humanitarian campaign.

The major donation by Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni was announced on Sunday at an event attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The proceeds from the planned endowment health complex will be invested into the charitable projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is overseeing the Mothers' Endowment scheme.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also vice chairman of the board of trustees of MBRGI, praised Mr Al Zarooni and other Emirati entrepreneurs for investing in the UAE's philanthropic vision.

. @MBRinitiatives has signed an agreement with businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, who will donate AED150 million to build an endowment medical complex. We extend our gratitude to Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni for his generous contribution, and commend the local… pic.twitter.com/3F7ZQmUFqL — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 31, 2024

"We extend our gratitude to Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni for his generous contribution, and commend the local business community for supporting charitable projects and initiatives," Sheikh Hamdan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Al Zarooni said the medical complex will offer financial support for the work of MBRGI.

Serving the needy

“The agreement signed with MBRGI reflects our commitment to supporting MBRGI’s noble efforts to help underprivileged communities, which has strengthened the UAE’s global humanitarian role," he said.

“It is a privilege to contribute to the MBRGI through the creation of an endowment medical complex, whose proceeds will support the various projects and campaigns of MBRGI. We hope this contribution will make a significant difference and fulfil the needs and hopes of those in need globally.”

The UAE business community has already pledged more than Dh1 billion to develop major projects under the initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with Ramadan.

Earlier this week, Azizi Developments, a leading Dubai-based real estate company, said it would provide Dh600m to establish an endowment education complex in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan previously announced a new university is to be built in Dubai under the Mothers' Endowment scheme, backed by a Dh400 million ($108.9 million) donation from Sobha Realty.

The Mothers' Endowment project aims to establish a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

The initiative has already raised Dh770 million in its first two weeks, it was announced on Tuesday.