Zoos used to be entertainment venues, but now they're central to heritage and conservation

The holiday season between Eid Al Etihad and the New Year is always a good time to honour our rich history and culture, and also an opportunity to reflect on the many facets of our heritage. While heritage is often viewed through the lens of cultural traditions, historical landmarks and ancestral wisdom, it goes beyond this. It is woven into the natural world around us, into our landscapes, native species and ecosystems. From the vast deserts that inspired resilience to the Arabian oryx and falcons that have become symbols of survival and grace, these elements are features of our environment, but they are also integral to our shared identity, deeply rooted in the history and traditions of our nation.

Considered through the lens of heritage, the mission of modern zoos becomes profoundly meaningful. Historically, zoos were seen as entertainment venues, places where animals could be observed for leisure. But today this couldn’t be further from the truth, as the role of zoos has evolved dramatically, transitioning into institutions with a deep focus on education, conservation and connecting people to the natural world. Today’s zoos serve as living classrooms where visitors can engage with wildlife, gain a deeper understanding of biodiversity, and develop an emotional connection to the environment.

The importance of this role cannot be overstated. Conservation discussions often centre on complex topics, such as the impact of climate change on ecosystems or the urgent need to combat species extinction. These discussions, though critical, can feel distant or overwhelming to many. Zoos help bridge that gap, translating these pressing issues into tangible, accessible narratives that resonate with people of all ages. For example, observing an endangered species up close or learning about its habitat loss can turn abstract concerns about biodiversity into a personal and emotional connection, inspiring individuals to take action.

Zoos also play a pivotal role in nurturing a conservation mindset, especially among the younger generation. In the UAE, where urban environments dominate much of the landscape, zoos provide a crucial link between city dwellers and the natural world. They offer a space for discovery, where children and adults alike can gain firsthand exposure to the beauty and diversity of wildlife. Initiatives such as Al Ain Zoo’s series of camps combine learning and adventure, exposing children to nature and sparking curiosity about sustainability and environmental stewardship, while educational venues like the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre provide programmes for schools and families, helping people to understand that the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today.

In the UAE, zoos provide a crucial link between city dwellers and the natural world

Beyond education and mindset, modern zoos are at the forefront of conservation efforts, working to protect species that are part of our global natural heritage. Many zoos, including those here in the UAE, are involved in global repopulation programs that ensure the survival of endangered species. These programs help us preserve individual animals, but also ensure the continuity of entire ecosystems, which rely on the delicate interplay of species to remain stable and healthy.

For instance, the Arabian oryx stands as a powerful symbol of what conservation can achieve. Once on the brink of extinction, the species has been brought back from the edge through years of collaborative research and reintroduction programs. This remarkable success story represents a significant win for biodiversity and stands as testament to both the resilience of our natural heritage and to the power of human commitment to protecting it.

Similarly, conservation efforts to protect species like the endangered sand gazelle or the migratory houbara bustard are invaluable, not just for the creatures themselves but for the ecosystems they inhabit. Each of these species plays a role in maintaining the delicate balance of nature, and their survival is a reflection of the health of the environment as a whole.

The landscapes and wildlife that surround us are as much a part of our legacy as the traditions and values we pass down through generations. Preserving this natural heritage is an environmental obligation and a societal one, tied to our history, identity and future aspirations. The UAE – a nation that celebrates both its rich traditions and its forward-thinking vision – is uniquely positioned to lead in these efforts. By continuing to support education, conservation, and environmental sustainability, we can ensure that our cultural and natural heritage remains a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come.

As custodians of this legacy, let us reflect on the lessons of our ancestors, who understood the importance of living in harmony with nature. Let us also look to the future, where our efforts to protect wildlife and the environment will contribute to a world where humanity and nature can thrive together. This month serves as the perfect time to renew our commitment to safeguarding the natural treasures that bind us to our past and illuminate the path forward. After all, when we protect our environment and wildlife, we are not just conserving species or ecosystems; we are preserving a piece of ourselves, our country, our story and our shared heritage.

UK%20-%20UAE%20Trade %3Cp%3ETotal%20trade%20in%20goods%20and%20services%20(exports%20plus%20imports)%20between%20the%20UK%20and%20the%20UAE%20in%202022%20was%20%C2%A321.6%20billion%20(Dh98%20billion).%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThis%20is%20an%20increase%20of%2063.0%20per%20cent%20or%20%C2%A38.3%20billion%20in%20current%20prices%20from%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20was%20the%20UK%E2%80%99s%2019th%20largest%20trading%20partner%20in%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%20Q4%202022%20accounting%20for%201.3%20per%20cent%20of%20total%20UK%20trade.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Frida%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sunday's games All times UAE: Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, 4pm Manchester City v Arsenal, 6.15pm Everton v Watford, 8.30pm Chelsea v Manchester United, 8.30pm