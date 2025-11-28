Free and budget-friendly things to do with children over long December break

With children across the UAE breaking up from school not long after Eid Al Etihad, and the winter holiday spilling into early January, parents have nearly a month to keep little ones entertained. This can be an energy and a wallet-draining experience.

Yet, there are plenty of free or inexpensive places to visit across the Emirates. We’ve rounded up some tried-and-tested favourites to keep children busy and the credit card tucked away.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding, Dubai

Cost: Free

Take young ones on a journey back to the past on a visit that will give them a taste of traditional life in the UAE.

The SMCCU is headquartered in a traditional Emirati house that’s free to visit in the afternoons and is filled with information and objects that will puzzle and delight.

The UAE’s rich heritage is explored through the architecture, the labyrinth of different rooms and the cultural hosts who are more than happy to answer any questions children (and adults) might have about life in the Emirates.

No booking is required, you can just turn up and wander through the open house, as well as the mini-museum about pearl diving and coastal life, before trying on traditional Emirati clothes. The SMCCU also hosts a full programme of paid-for cultural events, available to book through the website.

The centre puts on various traditional and cultural activities. Photo: SMUCCU

Daily, November to February, 4pm-8pm; House 26, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai; 04 353 6666

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sharjah

Cost: Dh25, Dh15 for children aged 12 and below, free for children under three, Dh55 for a family ticket (two adults and three children)

The centre might be compact, but it fits millions of years of information into a modern space. Children have free rein to roam around the exhibits, marvelling at the treasure trove of archaeological items found in and around this site that’s home to Bronze Age tombs and pre-Islamic forts, and which is on the Unesco World Heritage Tentative List.

Little ones can also discover and read about the different types of pottery and iron tools excavated in the region, plus, there are plenty of recreated scenes and models for them to get a feel of the history on offer.

A perennial child favourite? The “dead” camel lying in the ground beneath glass they can walk over. Don’t worry, it’s not real, but part of a recreated tomb showing the items the wealthy were buried with.

After your visit, there are many drives, hikes, tours and activities to enjoy, some free, some paid for. Oh, and the cafe is a delight.

Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-7pm, Thursday to Saturday, 9am-9pm; Al Dhaid near Jebel Faya; 06 802 1111

Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

The rehabilitation project addresses the threats against species including hawk's-bill, turtles. Photo: Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

Cost: Free

Little ones can engage with adorable turtles and learn all about the creatures and their habitat at this rehab centre that cares for sick and injured turtles.

Now in its 21st year, the project continues to attract visitors who come to watch the steps of the turtles’ recovery as they swim about in the lagoon. With experts on hand to answer any questions, children can get up close with different species, including the hawk's-bill turtle that is native to the Middle East and remains critically endangered with only about 8,000 nesting females remaining worldwide.

Feeding sessions take place at 11am and you might be lucky enough to attend on a day when rehabilitated turtles are released back into the wild, with 72 released so far this year.

Open daily until sunset; Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3; 800 887 853

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, Sharjah

The centre offers child-friendly information about the surrounding habitat and marine environment. Photo: Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre

Cost: Dh15, free for children under 12

Get the children out and about in nature to absorb the peaceful energy of Khor Kalba, the oldest mangrove forest in the UAE. The centre is home to plenty of child-friendly information about the surrounding habitat and marine environment, which includes crabs, green turtles and different types of fish. There are also plenty of beach birds for budding ornithologists to spot, including the rare Arabian collared kingfisher.

Outdoors, the mangrove trees grow up to eight metres tall, and there are various paid-for activities, including kayaking.

Open Tuesday to Thursday, 9am-6.30pm, Friday 2pm-6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6.30pm; Algurm; 09 202 5000

Al Serkal Classic Cars Collection, Dubai

The Deira space has muscle cars and military vehicles. Photo: Al Serkal Classic Cars

Cost: Free

You don’t have to be a petrolhead to enjoy wandering around this collection of cars that run the gamut from a 1954 Dodge M37 fire truck to vehicles that were once driven by royalty. While away an hour or two wandering around this impressive collection of 70 cars that has been curated over 40 years by the Al Serkal family.

Housed inside a building as impressive as the vehicles themselves, the space allows little ones to get up close to classic American muscle cars from the 1960s, Rolls-Royces and military vehicles from across the Middle East, with historical information available about each car.

Note: this is not to be confused with Alserkal Avenue: Nostalgia Classic Cars, a museum in the artistic Al Quoz district.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 9am-5pm; Al Serkal Building, Deira; 04 295 5000

Al Ain Zoo

The zoo in home to more than 4,000 animals including big cats. Photo: Al Ain Zoo

Cost: Dh28.35, Dh9.45 for children aged four-11, free for under-threes

Founded in 1968, Al Ain Zoo is home to more than 4,000 animals spread out across four expansive zones that you’ll spend all day exploring.

In the Savannah Plains zone, the vast grasslands of Africa have been recreated and are home to Siberian tigers, giraffes, white rhinos, hyenas and more. Desert Dunes is home to native species from the region, including Arabian oryx and Dama gazelles, while in the Monsoon Jungle zone you’ll encounter birds and reptiles in lush tropical habitats. In Eucalyptus Forest, step into the great Australian outdoors to discover some of the wildlife the continent is famous for, such as the mugger freshwater crocodiles and iguanas.

Open daily, 9am to 7pm; Shiab Al Ashkhar; 800 966

Cinemama, Dubai

Watch family favourites free of charge in an outdoor cinema. Photo: Mama Shelter

Cost: Free

You might not get to see the latest blockbuster at Cinemama at Mama Shelter hotel in Business Bay, but that doesn’t matter when you’re guaranteed a family-friendly movie, an outdoor setting in winter weather and free popcorn.

Every Friday night, the hotel screens a film on its outdoor poolside projector, with guests enjoying a mix of modern movies, old classics and more, while sat in comfy bean bags or on cushions around amphitheatre-style seating. No tickets or pre-booking required, just turn up, with entry and seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Drink deals are available.

Fridays, 8pm; Business Bay; 04 527 0888

Punchy appearance Roars of support buoyed Mr Johnson in an extremely confident and combative appearance

The specs Common to all models unless otherwise stated Engine: 4-cylinder 2-litre T-GDi 0-100kph: 5.3 seconds (Elantra); 5.5 seconds (Kona); 6.1 seconds (Veloster) Power: 276hp Torque: 392Nm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual/ 8-Speed Dual Clutch FWD Price: TBC

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

Stage result 1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:42:34 2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3. Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 5. Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6. Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7. Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team 8. Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 9. Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirate

RESULTS 1.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Almomayaz, Hugo Lebouc (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 2pm Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Karaginsky, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Sadeedd, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard. 3pm Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,950m Winner Blue Sovereign, Clement Lecoeuvre, Erwan Charpy. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4pm Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Bladesmith, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly.

Brief scoreline: Burnley 3 Barnes 63', 70', Berg Gudmundsson 75' Southampton 3 Man of the match Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Racecard 6pm: The Pointe - Conditions (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m 6.35pm: Palm West Beach - Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (T) 1,800m 7.10pm: The View at the Palm - Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.45pm: Nakeel Graduate Stakes - Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 8.20pm: Club Vista Mare - Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,900m 8.55pm: The Palm Fountain - Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m 9.30pm: The Palm Tower - Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,600m

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5