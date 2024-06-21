Timeframe: 20 years, 2,000 sea turtles - one Dubai group's enduring rescue mission

In March, a 31-year-old Hawksbill named Barney was discovered in Dubai's Jebel Ali area with an injured shell. For a sea turtle like Barney, a compromised shell is a matter of life or death.

For sea turtles, shells offer more than protection. They are tools that help them swim faster and keep their balance in rough waters. A damaged shell can put a turtle’s internal organs at risk. As its spine is fused to its shell, injuries can also result in nerve damage and paralysis.

Barney’s wounds were possibly caused by human activity, whether directly or indirectly. Sea turtle populations have been decimated by global poaching, pollution and climate change.

Luckily for Barney, he found shelter in Jumeirah’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project. Over the past three months, he has made a full recovery at Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Al Naseem.

Barney and 60 other sea turtles were released into the Arabian Gulf earlier this month. Photo: Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

The Hawksbill, along with more than 60 other sea turtles, was released back into the wild earlier this month. The event came with an air of celebration, for it also marked the 20th anniversary of the project and a high point in its mission. Since its establishment in 2004, the project has helped 2,175 sick and injured sea turtles return to their natural habitats.

Dubai’s beaches are a pillar of its tourism industry, with millions arriving each year looking to sunbathe against the serene waters of the Gulf. However, long before them, sea turtles have been visiting the emirate's beaches, with federal laws in place to protect them and their habitats. However, the animals are still at risk; they're critically endangered, meaning great efforts are needed to prevent extinction.

The project has been leading protection efforts for two decades, with support from Dubai’s Wildlife Protection Office, as well as the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory.

The second phase of the sea turtles' recovery takes place at Jumeriah Al Naseem’s Turtle Lagoon. Photo: Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

Caring for turtles starts at Burj Al Arab’s aquarium. Here, the turtles undergo surgery and receive medication, if necessary, and are closely monitored. The animals are then moved to Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Turtle Lagoon, where their rehabilitation continues. Guests of Jumeirah Al Naseem can visit the lagoon during feeding times to learn more about the sea turtles as they recover and prepare to return to the wild.

The lagoon is branded by Jumeirah as the region’s “first and largest sea-fed turtle facility" for rehabilitation. It is equipped with special shades and water flows, all designed to help the sea turtles recover.

The project also has a toll-free number – 800 TURTLE (800-887853) – so members of the public can report sick or injured turtles. The organisation also has special educational programmes to teach children about the importance of rescuing and caring for sea turtles.

Some turtles are fitted with satellite trackers to monitor their movements and well-being. The organisation regularly shares its findings. One of its released turtles, named Dibba, managed to travel 8,300km after her release, reaching Thailand.

Hawksbill turtles are critically endangered. Photo: Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

For its 20th anniversary this month, the project hosted an event that revolved around the importance of protecting marine life. The event, titled Out of Sight is not Out of Mind, was held a few days before World Sea Turtle Day, which is celebrated annually on June 16.

The event featured panel discussions with experts, who highlighted some of the most pressing challenges the world’s oceans face. The discussion underscored the importance of cross-government collaborations, as well as the role of organisations, businesses, and individuals in ameliorating and preserving marine life.

"I am incredibly proud to celebrate two decades of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project. Not only is it an important milestone for Jumeirah, it is also a testament to Dubai and the wider UAE’s efforts in enhancing biodiversity through conservation programmes,” said biologist Barbara Lang-Lenton.

Lang-Lenton was among the team that launched the project and has been leading it since 2021.

Barbara Lang-Lenton has been with the project since the beginning. Pawan Singh / The National

“As coastal and maritime tourism flourishes, the importance of preserving our ocean has become even more apparent,” she said. “Marine life needs to thrive in order to fulfil its vital role in the ocean ecosystem, which impacts us all in many different ways."