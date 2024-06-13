More than 60 turtles released into wild in Dubai rehabilitation project

More than 60 turtles were released back into the wild to mark the 20th anniversary of a rehabilitation project in Dubai on Wednesday.

The event took place to celebrate two decades of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, reported state news agency Wam.

Among those taking part in the release of the 63 turtles, which was followed by a panel discussion, was leading UAE environmental campaigner Razan Al Mubarak.

“Over the past 20 years, the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project has demonstrated the powerful role of corporate responsibility in the sphere of environmental care," Ms Al Mubarak said.

At Wednesday's event at Jumeirah Beach, 63 hawksbills, green turtles and loggerheads were released back into the wild, bringing the total number saved by the project to more than 2,175 since its launch in 2004.

“As coastal and maritime tourism flourishes, the importance of preserving our ocean has become even more apparent," said Barbara Lang-Lenton, director of aquarium at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the project's leader.

"Marine life needs to thrive in order to fulfil its vital role in the ocean ecosystem, which impacts us all in many different ways.

"With global travellers often preferring coastal destinations for vacations, and at the same time increasingly aware of responsible travel options, the strain on our marine ecosystems is growing."

Also taking part was Jo Ruxton, founder and director of conservation group Ocean Generation.

"Everyone needs to understand how vital a healthy ocean is to our survival; it supports all life on our blue planet," Ms Ruxton said.

"The ocean is also our biggest ally when it comes to climate change, yet we recklessly exploit and damage this fragile ecosystem.

"By empowering individuals to take collective action daily, we can drive significant positive change.

"We need to come together to protect and preserve our ocean for both current and future generations, which is why discussions such as these are so important.”