Timeframe: Dredging Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, one of the world's greatest engineering feats

One of the world's most ambitious projects began construction 23 years ago this month. The land reclamation phase of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah project represents a remarkable feat of modern construction and urban development.

Spanning several years and involving meticulous planning, innovative technology and immense effort, this phase was instrumental in transforming the vision of creating an artificial island into a tangible reality.

Initiated in 2001, the land reclamation process was the beginning of the ambitious endeavour to expand Dubai's coastline and create a distinctive palm-shaped island. At the heart of this phase were extensive dredging operations, where millions of cubic meters of sand were excavated from the seabed of the Arabian Gulf.

Advanced dredging vessels, equipped with powerful suction pipes worked to extract the sand, which was then pumped through pipelines to the designated areas where the island was to be formed.

This satellite photograph of The Palm shows the distrint tree shape emerging from the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Getty Images

Throughout the process, environmental considerations were of great importance. Strict protocols were followed to minimise disruption to marine ecosystems and to mitigate potential adverse impacts. Measures such as sedimentation curtains and silt barriers were deployed to contain sediment dispersion and preserve water quality in the surrounding marine environment.

By 2006, the land reclamation phase was completed, paving the way for subsequent stages of infrastructure development and construction on the Palm Jumeirah.

With the sand firmly in place, developer Nakheel turned its attention to infrastructure. Roads, bridges, utilities and other vital infrastructure were constructed to support the community taking shape on the island.

Renowned architects and developers from around the world flocked to Palm Jumeirah, each leaving their mark on the landscape. The island's real estate market boomed, attracting investors and homeowners seeking a slice of paradise.

By 2007, many homes were already built on the Palm Jumeirah. Reuters

Extensive landscaping efforts also resulted in the planting of thousands of trees, shrubs and flowers, transforming the Palm Jumeirah into a lush oasis. Parks, gardens and waterfront promenades emerged, inviting residents and visitors to explore and unwind in a serene environment.

Atlantis, The Palm, which opened in 2008, remains one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks. The opening of the $1.5 billion resort also marked the grand opening of the Palm Jumeirah.

More than 2,000 guests attended the lavish opening, including global stars and royalty. Among those in attendance were actors Charlize Theron and Robert De Niro, basketball star Michael Jordan and singer Kylie Minogue, who also performed at the event.

Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan, Mary-Kate Olsen, Lily Allen, Natalie Imbruglia and Sir Richard Branson were among the other stars who walked the hotel’s blue carpet.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Palm Jumeirah during the grand opening of the Atlantis, The Palm in 2008. AFP

In true Dubai fashion, there was a spectacular fireworks show to mark the opening, with the whole of Palm Jumeirah lighting up. Fireworks were placed around the island’s crescent and along its fronds.

Through the years, many celebrities have purchased homes on the island including David and Victoria Beckham, Roger Federer, Shah Rukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Today, the Palm Jumeirah is a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. Besides some of the most exclusive homes in the world, the island offers top-notch resorts, such as Atlantis The Royal, and fun-packed experiences, from Atlantis Aquaventure to Palm Tower, a 52-storey landmark combining a luxury hotel, residences, a viewing tower and the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool.