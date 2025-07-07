Raising children the Gen Z way: Young UAE parents reimagine modern motherhood

Asma Almenhali, 26, has many thoughts on screentime, which she describes as one of the most “judged” aspects of parenting. Ultimately, it’s inevitable, the Emirati mother of two daughters says. “We’re raising kids in a digital world, screens are everywhere. I think it’s unrealistic to say you’ll completely avoid screentime altogether.”

These beliefs were reinforced when Almenhali saw her daughter, who is now three, learn to consciously clap while watching a video by Ms Rachel, the American YouTuber beloved by children, parents and educational experts alike.

Almenhali is a Gen Z mother and part of a generation of parents – born between 1995 and 2012 – who are entering the child-rearing stage with radically different tools, values and expectations than their predecessors. Almenhali believes Gen Z parents are “more aware and intentional”, in that they don’t just follow what their parents or grandparents did blindly. “Instead, we do our own research, question traditions when needed and make decisions with more confidence and a stronger voice.”

Gen Z parents are much more aware and intentional - we don’t just follow what our parents or grandparents did blindly Asma Almenhali

This perspective is echoed across households in the UAE, where a growing number of young adults are raising children amid digital saturation, shifting cultural norms and rising economic pressure. While global Gen Z parenting trends emphasise emotional awareness, informed decision-making and the widespread use of social platforms for advice, these elements are playing out in uniquely local ways in the Emirates.

Breaking generational cycles

For Pakistani mother Faryal Zehra, 24, parenting is about not falling prey to a pattern. “As a Gen Z parent, I think I am more intentional about breaking generational cycles,” she says. “I try to ensure this by prioritising emotional intelligence and gentle parenting. I also rely heavily on research and digital communities to guide decisions – from sleep routines to developmental milestones – rather than just doing things the 'traditional' way.”

Faryal Zehra has no qualms about turning to TikTok to guide her parenting decisions. Photo: Faryal Zehra

This intentionality is a defining trait. A 2024 Ipsos report found that Gen Z parents in the US are intent on raising their children differently than previous generations, often placing greater emphasis on emotional awareness and mental health. Many turn to TikTok, Reddit and parenting podcasts for real-time advice and peer-driven support. In the UAE, where there is about 99 per cent internet penetration, this equals a highly networked form of parenting.

“We’re constantly learning from each other in real time and adapting based on what we find,” says Zehra. “Personally, I’ve used TikTok for everything from meal planning ideas to looking up explanations for medical symptoms before deciding if a doctor’s visit is needed.”

Parenting in isolation

Digital platforms often offer parents a lifeline in terms of connection. Despite this, for some Gen Z parents in the UAE, such as Singaporean communications professional Nikki Fajardo, 26, a single mother of a 10-year-old daughter, the journey can be an isolating one

“One thing I always tell my daughter is this is my first time being a parent as well, so we’re learning together as we go through it," says Fajardo. “It’s about giving each other grace. I might lose my cool and she might not be able to express how she feels about a situation, but I know: ‘Oh, you’re giving me attitude for some reason.’”

Rather than echoing their own upbringing, Gen Z parents are often seeking to invert it. “Coming from an Asian household, physical discipline was a huge thing,” says Fajardo. “Soft parenting – I think that’s a thing with millennials – I don’t think that works either. I believe in putting your foot down and being firm. But that doesn’t mean a slap, spank or pinch.”

Her take reflects a broader growing sentiment among parents of most generations that authority does not equal aggression, and children deserve empathy and explanation. What is often referred to as “gentle parenting”.

For Zehra, that means saying “I love you” often and apologising when she makes mistakes. “I think showing humility and owning my mistakes is important, because it teaches my child that respect goes both ways and that it’s OK to be human,” she says.

Screentime and nutrition are hot topics

US YouTuber Ms Rachel has an online show for children that's beloved by parents, children and educational experts alike. Getty Images

Screentime is an issue that’s front and centre for all the parents we spoke to. And this goes both ways. While Fajardo is very intentional about limiting her daughter’s usage, she’s also wary of her own, as getting lost down parenting rabbit holes online often just leaves her feeling guilty.

“Mum guilt is so real,” she says. “We read forums, get lost in threads of Reddit and TikTok and Instagram.” This constant striving can lead to exhaustion and comparison. “Our coping mechanism is dark in such times. It’s like, what’s another thing to worry about now?”

Fajardo has spent the last year weaning her daughter off digital devices. “I used to let her have TV time and iPad time willy-nilly. Now everything is on lock, including access to YouTube. I like to filter what she sees and what she learns.”

Almenhali is also being very deliberate about her children’s device usage. “I’m the one in charge of the screen, not the other way around,” she says. “Before introducing any kind of screentime, I do my research. I watch the videos myself to check for overstimulation. If a video feels overwhelming to me as an adult, how can I expect a baby or toddler to respond well?”

Zehra has a similar approach, prioritising connection over control. “I don’t see it as something inherently negative, but I do make sure it’s age-appropriate and balanced with other types of play, especially outdoors or hands-on activities,” she explains. “One thing I do is allow screentime specifically on Fridays – not just as a treat, but as a way to help my child associate Friday with joy and blessing, in line with how it’s observed in Islam.”

Screentime is a much-debated parenting issue, with one Gen Z mother describing avoiding it as 'unrealistic' in 2025. Getty Images

For Almenhali, nutrition has also been a learning curve. “I took a course with a Lebanese Dubai-based nutritionist. I keep notes and regularly search TikTok for healthy recipes.” Specifically, she says Solid Starts – a weaning resource by a team of paediatric feeding experts – has been very useful.

Zehra says she tries not to be overly strict when it comes to eating habits, but has made an effort to expose her son to a variety of nutritious foods early on. “I believe in modelling healthy eating rather than forcing it,” she adds. “I also try to avoid using food as a reward or punishment – I want my child to develop a healthy relationship with food long-term.”

Unique regional differences

While economic pressure is another common theme worldwide, this is playing out differently in the UAE. Deloitte’s 2024 Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey reports that the cost of living is among the top societal concern for these demographics, one of the reasons younger people are putting off having children until they’re older and more financially secure.

Yet, locally, many Gen Z-ers are seemingly embracing family life earlier than global averages, says Almenhali. “As an Emirati national, I’ve noticed that Gen Z here are more willing to take the leap of faith and start a family,” she says. “Compared to millennials, who might be further along in their careers and overthink this step, Gen Z seem more courageous and open to the idea of parenting earlier.”

But there’s a difference in how many children they choose to have. “Compared to previous generations, we’re clearly having fewer children,” adds Almenhali. “While older generations often focused more on quantity, Gen Z is leaning more towards quality, giving more time, energy and resources to fewer kids.”

Ultimately, like any other generation, Gen Z parents are doing things their way, but one theme seems to unite them all: intention. Whether it’s delaying screentime, filtering media, meal prepping or leaning into parenting as a shared learning experience, they are writing their own rules – in real-time, together.

They really have no other choice, Almenhali concludes. “We’re parenting in the age of social media, TikTok, parenting podcasts, and so on. If you search for one topic related to motherhood, the algorithm suddenly starts throwing tips, advice and expert opinions your way. It’s everywhere.

“Because of that, Gen Z parents almost have no other choice but to be active, aware and intentional. We understand the weight of this responsibility, and with all the knowledge at our fingertips, we’re doing our best to use it.”

