I lost my brother in the Beirut port explosion. Where is the justice?

The people of Lebanon are marking five years since the Beirut port explosion of August 4, 2020 – a blast that has been described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The detonation pulverised the port, ruined vast sections of the city and was felt as far away as Cyprus. It also claimed the lives of more than 220 people, injured more than 7,000 more and left more than 300,000 homeless.

The horror of that day is beyond words – the force of the explosion, the shattered city and the wounded and the dead scattered across and beyond the port. But even that devastation pales in comparison to the nightmare of searching through hospitals the evening of the blast for my brother, who worked at a private company operating inside the port.

We searched all night, hospital after hospital, and returned home around 5am, devastated and empty-handed. None of us could sleep. At dawn, we resumed the search, until we eventually found him in the morgue at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. We were forced to bury him without even a final goodbye. Not seeing his face one last time is a pain that words cannot describe.

The explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, with a nitrogen grade of 33.5 per cent. This had been stocked illegally under the supervision of high-level security officials, and with the full knowledge of five different security agencies, despite the danger it posed and in violation of Lebanese law. This clearly suggests a deep level of corruption.

It is difficult to assign liability with certainty at this stage. But, in breaking the relevant laws and regulations, a crime was certainly committed. Therefore, legal responsibility must be established for all those implicated in the events that led to the explosion.

If these people had done their duty, the storm resulting from the nitrate explosion would not have swept through the city

Although the investigation into this crime has faced many challenges and obstructions, Judge Tarek Bitar, who took over in early 2021 after his predecessor Fadi Sawan was dismissed, is perseverant.

Since his appointment, he has been the target of several baseless complaints demanding his recusal from the investigation. Judges examining the recusal lawsuits have, in turn, been confronted by recusal lawsuits themselves. This is in addition to claims against the state of purported gross misconduct by investigating judges. The number of such complaints, intended to derail the investigation, has potentially reached more than 40 so far.

Several politicians and their allies have used all sort of tactics to hinder the investigation. These have included running campaigns to undermine the probe and daily attempts to discredit judges and generally escape accountability. All these actions and obstructions reflect a pattern in Lebanon, in which political officials and influential figures have grown accustomed to impunity and the absence of legal scrutiny.

The political war over Judge Bitar’s probe has also produced threats against him personally and violence on the streets. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed party and militant group, together with Amal – a political ally led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri – has allegedly been trying to push the judge out since his appointment.

However, the investigator’s determination to move the case forward led to the issuance of a legal analysis on January 25, 2023. This, Judge Bitar stated, gave him the authority to resume his work on the Beirut port explosion case. He had been suspended from the investigation since December 23, 2021, amid legal disputes and intense political pressure. Upon resuming his duties, Judge Bitar brought charges against several senior officials, including Lebanon’s top public prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat.

In response, Mr Oweidat reversed his prior recusal – a move widely regarded by experts as lacking legal basis or unlawful – and charged Judge Bitar with “usurping power”, summoning him for questioning. He also imposed a travel ban on Judge Bitar and ordered the release of all 17 detainees connected to the blast, leaving one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history without a single suspect in custody.

Under Lebanese law, the authority to decide on the release or continued detention of individuals lies with the investigating judge, not the public prosecutor. In this case, it appears that the Prosecutor General, whose role is to represent the public interest, may have acted beyond his legal powers, potentially committing serious procedural and legal violations, in addition to the charges he already faces in connection with the explosion.

Mr Oweidat did not stop at these violations. He went further by issuing an order to the judicial police and the Public Prosecution Office instructing them not to co-operate with Judge Bitar – a move many legal experts have described as lacking legal basis and potentially obstructing justice.

However, despite all this, Judge Bitar resumed interrogations on February 10 this year, questioning the remaining defendants, including former prime minister Hassan Diab, politicians, judges and senior security officials. He completed all interrogations and chose to withhold decisions on individuals until a full indictment was issued.

The newly appointed public prosecutor, Judge Jamal Hajjar, also reversed the directive previously issued by the defendant, Mr Oweidat, restoring co-operation between the investigative judge and the Public Prosecution Office.

As of July 21, Judge Bitar has completed all his questioning and is now awaiting responses to several judicial requests that were sent abroad.

The port explosion was a turning point in the lives of the Lebanese people, with many families emigrating after that date, especially after witnessing how the country’s political class handled the investigation with disregard for justice and open threats to the judiciary. Many also lost hope of uncovering the truth, as the Lebanese grew accustomed to a prevailing culture of impunity.

However, the situation is different for the victims' families. They do not cling to the word "hope" because the justice they are demanding is a victim’s right, not an aspiration.

Lebanon’s new government and new president have pledged, within the powers granted to them by the constitution, to do everything necessary to ensure justice is done in the port case. However, the people are waiting for truth and accountability. Victims’ families and their supporters are also ready to resume protests if the investigation is not completed and an indictment is not issued.

The investigation into the Beirut port explosion, despite major delays caused by political obstruction, Hezbollah and the defendants will, I am sure, lead to the truth. Every official or civilian who was required to preserve the security of the citizens and did not do so, will be held accountable. If these people had done their duty, the storm resulting from the nitrate explosion would not have swept through the city, destroyed homes and roads, and killed people in this catastrophic way.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

The Bio Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Favourite place to relax in UAE: the desert around Al Mleiha in Sharjah or the eastern mangroves in Abu Dhabi

The one book everyone should read: 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It will make your mind fly

Favourite documentary: Chasing Coral by Jeff Orlowski. It's a good reality check about one of the most valued ecosystems for humanity

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick