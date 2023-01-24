Beirut blast investigator charges Lebanon's public prosecutor, reports say

The Lebanese judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port blast has charged Lebanon's top public prosecutor and three other judges in connection with the explosion, two judicial sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters said Judge Tarek Bitar, who has unexpectedly resumed an inquiry halted by high-level political resistance, charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat over the explosion, which killed 220 people.

The sources did not specify the charges.

Mr Oweidat did not comment when contacted by The National.