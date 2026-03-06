US stocks down and oil surges as job losses rattle traders

Stocks sank ⁠on Friday as the war against Iran drove oil prices sharply higher, while an ⁠unexpected loss of US jobs in February increased hopes for Federal Reserve rate ​cuts but did little to cheer investors worried about economic weakness.

Trading was choppy in currencies and US Treasuries as investors digested the Bureau of ⁠Labour Statistics report showing that non-farm payrolls fell by 92,000 jobs last month, against economists' forecasts for growth of 59,000.

February's losses contrasted with a 126,000 downwardly revised increase in January. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 per cent, from January's 4.3 per cent.

On Wall Street at 2pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 561 points, ​or 1.17 per cent, to 47,393.03. The S&P 500 was off by 1.08 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.02 per cent.

Traders are currently pricing in little chance of an interest-rate cut at the Fed’s March meeting, although bets on an April cut rose on Friday morning.

It comes as Israel pounded the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday after issuing an unprecedented order for people to leave the entire southern suburbs of the city, in a major expansion of the Middle East war.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has demanded Iran's “unconditional surrender”.

Qatar’s energy minister warned in a Financial Times article Friday that the conflict, almost in its second week, will probably force Gulf countries to halt energy exports, which would cause significant economic damage and potentially push oil prices to $150 a barrel.

Crude oil was set for its strongest weekly gain since the extreme volatility of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020, as the war halted shipping and energy exports via the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Crude was up more than 12 per cent to $91.43 a barrel after hitting its highest levels since October 2023.

In currencies, the dollar pared earlier gains against major currencies ​after the weak jobs report raised the possibility that the Fed could cut interest rates sooner than ‌expected.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including ⁠the yen and the euro, rose 0.13 per cent to 99.18.

Gold edged up on Friday after softer US payrolls data kept hopes for rate cuts alive, though a stronger dollar capped gains and left the precious metal on track for its first weekly decline in five weeks.

Friday’s move caps off a choppy week in the stock market, which had been flat for the year before the bombing campaign began a week ago, though jitters had been mounting around the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and the potential for cracks in private credit. These concerns, while sidelined by the war, continue to linger in the minds of investors.

Anthropic, which has roiled several sectors with its Claude AI tool, vowed this week to legally contest a Pentagon decision declaring the company a threat to the US supply chain.