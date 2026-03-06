Iran must offer unconditional surrender and select 'great' new leaders, says Trump

US President Donald Trump demanded Iran's “unconditional surrender” on Friday and said he expected the country to select “great” new leaders.

In a message on Truth Social as the war continued for its seventh day, Mr Trump said that once the conflict ends, the US and its allies would help Iran recover and bring it back “from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better and stronger than ever before”.

His message could make it harder to bring about a negotiated end to the conflict, as Iran's leadership has given no indication so far that it is contemplating unconditional surrender.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on Friday Info

The White House says the US has “unstoppable momentum” in Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Mr Trump on Thursday said the US and Israel had continued to “totally demolish” Iran’s weapons capabilities, claiming the campaign was progressing ahead of schedule.

In his post, he said: “There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender.” He added that he expected “great and acceptable leaders” to be selected, echoing comments from a day earlier when he said the US must be involved in picking who next runs Iran.

Mr Trump pledged that “Iran will have a great future”.

“Make Iran Great Again (Miga!),” he said, a play on his Maga movement.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X: “Some countries have begun mediation efforts.” He did not identify the countries or provide further details.

“Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country,” he added. “Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

Exiled Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Friday called on Arab governments to recognise and engage with the future transitional government in Iran.

“The Iranian people have called on me to lead the transition after the regime is gone. I have accepted that responsibility,” Mr Pahlavi said.

“My commitment is to ensure the transition is orderly, the country is stabilised, and Iranians determine their future through the ballot box."

Mr Trump has sounded lukewarm about Mr Pahlavi's prospects to return to lead Iran.

Adla Massoud contributed to this report from New York