Israel hits Beirut with series of strikes after forcing hundreds of thousands to flee suburbs

Israel carried out at least 10 strikes on Beirut overnight, hours after forcibly evicting hundreds of thousands of people from the Lebanese capital's densely populated southern suburbs.

Images showed black smoke rising from the city, while the limited videos available from within the southern suburbs showed extensive destruction and fires raging. As a result of the massive and rapid displacement of residents, the Lebanese government has opened large sports arenas, including Beirut's Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, to host people with nowhere to stay.

Israel also carried out a spree of overnight attacks across southern Lebanon – having forcibly displaced residents south of the Litani River two days ago – and bombed the eastern Bekaa Valley town of Douris, near the historic city of Baalbek, twice at dawn. There were no immediate reports of casualties, after Israel also ordered residents to flee those areas.

​Hezbollah, meanwhile, warned ​Israelis to leave ⁠towns within 5km of the border with Lebanon. The message ⁠was posted on the group's Telegram channel in Hebrew and used similar language and graphics to those seen on the Israeli military's eviction orders.

“Your military's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and safe citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the expulsion campaign it is carrying out will not go unanswered,” Hezbollah said.

The group added that it was now engaged in direct gunfights with the Israeli military, which is seeking to expand its occupation of southern Lebanon. Israel has said it ⁠will not evacuate its border towns ⁠and has sent more soldiers into Lebanon.

In a last-minute move aimed at sparing Beirut from attack, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to refrain from extending its war further into Lebanon – but that appeal appeared to go unanswered.

The sudden displacement order for four neighbourhoods in the capital's southern suburbs caused many to flee on foot. Some slept outside, with Beirut's shelters full.

“We have opened all official schools and universities in various regions as shelters and we appeal to the families who have been displaced today to go to the north, Akkar and the Bekaa, as they have greater capacity,” said Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed.

At least 123 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday, when the war between Hezbollah and Israel restarted, while 683 have been injured. About one million people were affected by the forced displacement orders.