Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly. Reuters
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly. Reuters
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly. Reuters
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly. Reuters

News

US

Israel trying to 'blow up the entire Middle East’, says Russia's Lavrov

Foreign Minister projects cynicism over timing of European countries' moves to recognise Palestine

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York

September 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Russia’s Foreign Minister has accused Israel of attempting to “blow up” the Middle East and warned that the country’s actions against Palestinians and the region threaten to ignite a wider conflict.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Sergey Lavrov also projected cynicism over European countries' recent moves to recognise Palestine.

“Israel's illegal use of force against the Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq threaten to blow up the entire Middle East,” Mr Lavrov said.

“There is … no justification for the collective punishment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where children are dying from bombing and starvation, hospitals and schools are being destroyed and hundreds of thousands left without shelter.”

He branded Israel’s reported plans to annex the West Bank “an attempt at a coup aimed at burying UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state”.

Turning to moves by European governments to recognise Palestinian statehood on September 22, Mr Lavrov suggested the timing was cynical.

“They had hoped that by the time the General Assembly session was convened, there would be nothing and no one left to recognise,” he told delegates.

France, Britain and several other western powers have recognised a Palestinian state over the past week.

The US, Israel’s closest ally, has strongly opposed the recognition drive. Yet, President Donald Trump pointedly voiced opposition to any annexation of the West Bank after key Gulf partners warned such a step would inflame an already volatile region.

Mr Trump later told reporters in New York that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE were engaged in confidential talks with US backing.

“There are many rumours here about certain agreements taking shape,” Mr Lavrov said, noting speculation about a 21-point plan involving collective governance of Gaza and even Tony Blair as a potential governor.

Mr Lavrov also accused the West of “sabotaging” Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions.

“Yesterday, in the Security Council, the West rejected a rational proposal by China and Russia to extend the 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear programme in order to allow time for diplomacy,” he said.

“This has finally exposed the West's policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the UN Security Council and its desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure.

“We consider such a policy to be unacceptable, and consider all manipulations to restore anti-Iranian UN sanctions, as well as the sanctions themselves, to be illegal,” he added.

The UN Security Council on Friday rejected a last-minute effort backed by Russia and China to delay for six months the reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

The vote on a draft resolution failed to secure the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member Security Council.

On Ukraine, Mr Lavrov said that Moscow has no intention of attacking Europe, but any aggression against his country “will be met with a decisive response”.

His comments came after a spate of unauthorised flights into Nato airspace – incursions blamed on Russia – that have rattled Europe, and four days after Mr Trump declared Ukraine could ultimately win back every inch of territory lost to Russia, including Crimea.

The Kremlin has long insisted that Crimea, annexed in 2014, is non-negotiable, while the territories seized since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 are regarded as integral parts of the Russian state.

Despite appeals from European leaders and Ukraine for further punishment, Mr Trump has so far resisted imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

